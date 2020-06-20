Home TV Series Amazon Prime The Boys Season 2: Official Release Date And All New Updates Here
The Boys Season 2: Official Release Date And All New Updates Here

By- Ajeet Kumar
The Boys has been among the most surprising series of occasions and also among the best series in the Prime Video catalog.

The show is about a bunch of strangers trying to conquer a group of superheroes, The Seven. It was unlike any other superhero tv we’ve ever noticed.

Here is what you should know about the second season of The Boys

The show has been gaining popularity ever since that time and premiered in 2019. Shortly after the seasons initiation, Amazon announced that the show would go back for another season.

The ending of the first season left us with a few unanswered questions and, above all, desire for more revenge and blood. That is why fans of this series are anticipating the arrival of its second season.

Amazon disclosed the teaser for the next season of this show, where it had been verified that this batch of episodes would resume the narrative from where the initial cycle ended.

The filming of The Boys season 2 has ended?

Despite having a pandemic that has stopped many productions, the amazon prime show The Boys managed to finish filming before the amusement industry ceased entirely. In past November, Kripke revealed they expected to premiere the season and declared that the filming of the series had ended.

When will The Boys season 2 arrive on our screens?

While no official announcements have been made by Amazon Prime Video yet, the premiere date for Season 2 of The Boys will be announced soon, according to the showrunner of the show, Eric Kripke.

From the absence of a particular date, what can be assured is that season 2 of The Boys will arrive in the summer of 2020. The first part was released on July 26, 2019; it could be presumed that the series’ portion will be released in July 2020.


