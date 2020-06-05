Home TV Series Amazon Prime The Boys season 2: Check Out The Release Date, Possible Cast, Plot...
TV SeriesAmazon Prime

The Boys season 2: Check Out The Release Date, Possible Cast, Plot And More Update

By- Aryan Singh
- Advertisement -

We all love superheroes, don’t we? We all do, be it a movie or a TV series. The boys are another American superhero web TV series based on a comic book written by Garth Ennis and Darik Robertson of the same name. This superhero web TV series has been developed for Amazon prime users. Eric Kripke produces it.

The series revolves around a team of vigilantes as they fight back against superpowered individuals who abuse their abilities. Season 1 of this thriller comedy-drama series was a hit on amazon’s streaming platform. The first season had 8 episodes. The producer of the series is Hartley Gorenstein.

The series was released on Amazon on July 26, 2019.

Also Read:   Amazon Prime’s The Boys Season 2: Release Date, Teaser, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

Season 1 plot

The show is set in a universe where superpowered individuals are owned by a corporation that monetizes and markets them. The general public treats them as heroes while, in reality, most of the individuals in the corporation are corrupt. One of the corrupt teams, the seven is in direct conflict with another team, the boys led by billy butcher who despises all the superpowered individuals.

Also Read:   Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2: Release Date, Plot And Amazing Details

The cast of the show

Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Jack Quiad as Hughie Campbell, Antony Starr as John Homelander, Erin Moriarty as Annie January, Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train and many other well-known artists.

Also Read:   Good Girls Sneak Peek: Beth's Empty Nest Causes the Girls to Scramble

Season 2 release date

Unfortunately for the fans, the release date for season two of the show has not been announced yet. Amazon has not yet officially announced it. The delay in the announcement of release date might be due to ongoing pandemic COVID-19. As of now, we do not have any information regarding the release date of the series.

The show boasts of a rating of 8.7 out of 10 on IMDb.

Till then, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more updates related to TV shows, series and upcoming movies.

Stay safe, stay updated.

- Advertisement -
Aryan Singh

Must Read

The Mindhunter Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Recant Update

Netflix Aryan Singh -
We all love superheroes, don’t we? We all do, be it a movie or a TV series. The boys are another American superhero web...
Read more

The Boys season 2: Check Out The Release Date, Possible Cast, Plot And More Update

Amazon Prime Aryan Singh -
We all love superheroes, don’t we? We all do, be it a movie or a TV series. The boys are another American superhero web...
Read more

Fargo season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Should To Know

TV Series Aryan Singh -
Fargo is an American anthology black comedy-drama TV series created by Noah Hawley. The series is being premiered on cable network FX. The last...
Read more

Kung Fu Panda 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Every Latest Details

Hollywood Vikash Kumar -
The fourth installment in one of the most successful animated franchises,'Kung Fu Panda' is the internet town's buzz. The film, which has created its...
Read more

The Blacklist Season 8 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Updates!!!

Top Stories Anand mohan -
The blacklist is a backpack crime thriller play with. It's seven seasons and the eighth is required to come shortly. While the next season...
Read more

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 : Script, Release Date, Expected Story And More New Updates!!!

Top Stories Anand mohan -
The Handmaid's Tale has attained success globally and become one of the most well-known television series. Girls globally put on a brilliant red coat...
Read more

Alexa And Katie Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

Netflix Anand mohan -
Alexa and Katie is an American sitcom, which became a super hit in no time. It's been along with Netflix's must watch list for...
Read more

Carnival Row Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

Amazon Prime Anand mohan -
Carnival Row is the Fantasy drama on Amazon Prime. The drama has a special storyline that's appealing for Your story revolves around some extraordinary...
Read more

Splatoon 3 : Release Date, Characters, Gameplay And Other Updates!!!

Gaming Anand mohan -
Splatoon is one more of the Nintendo games, open at the moment. It is a third-individual shooter computer game discharged in 2015. From there...
Read more

Hollywood Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Updates!!!

Netflix Anand mohan -
Hollywood Season 2 Upgrades: Netflix pulled off an excellent firm with Hollywood oh damn I still cannot believe the marvel of this sequence. Every...
Read more
© World Top Trend