The boss baby 2: Cast, plot, release and everything you want to know!

By- Sakshi Gupta
The boy’s baby is all set for a sequel in the coming year. In 2017, dream world animations came with The Baby infiltration, which was a massive success at the box office. This success is the main reason for the release of a sequel, like for Kung Fu Panda and The Way to Train a Dragon. Now, the sequel of the film is about to roll on.

Fans are eagerly waiting after three very long decades for its second installment.
It will have more diapers than ever before and will take Theo, Amal, Simmons, and Timmy on a great wonderful adventure to the island of the South Pacific Ocean. The Boss Baby 2, also called The Boss Baby 2: Legend of Hawaii is a film in the boss baby franchise. It will premiere on March 26, 2021. A soon-to-be-revealed director will direct it.

Cast: the boss baby 2

Their cast of the new season is going to be very amazing. The name of the cast members are:

  • Alec Baldwin as Boss Baby
  • Hugh Jackman as Worker Baby Amal
  • Temuera Morrison as Chief Kahunahuna
  • Konishiki Yasokichi as Prince Wahinekapu
  • John Flanagan as Dad
  • Miles Bakshi as Tim
  • ViviAnn Yee as Staci
  • Lisa Kudrow as Mom
  • James McGrath as Wizzie
  • Kate Winslet as Worker Baby Peg
  • Amy Poehler as R&D Baby Simmons CEO Baby
  • Andy Samberg as Worker Baby Chip
  • Kristen Stewart as Security Baby Katja
  • Cheryl Hines as Multi Multitask CEO Baby
  • Cheryl Freeman as Dakota
  • Tiffany Evans as Sticky Fingers
  • Gerard Butler as Scooter Buskie
  • Reese Witherspoon as Quiet Psycho Baby
  • Frank Welker as Bug the Pug
  • Michael Keaton as Officer Doug
  • Jenifer Lewis as Officer Debbie
  • Cheech Marin as Lightning
  • Paul Newman as Dakota’s Mom
  • Tom McGrath as Chameleon
  • Branscombe Richmond as Tour Guide
  • Conrad Vernon as Boat Captain
  • Walt Dohrn as Ship Officer
  • James Ryan as Marine Engineer
  • Christopher Knights as Captain Terry
  • Glenn Harmon as Helicopter Pilot

Plot

With a little help from his brother and accomplice, Tim, Boss Baby tries to balance family life with his job at Baby Corp headquarters. Join the fun as Boss Baby and Tim battle pirates, travel through outer space, swim deep into the sea, and go toe-to-toe with some ferocious dinosaurs.

Release Date

The Boss Baby Season 2 Coming to Netflix in October 2018. The Boss Baby: Back in Business is now on Netflix, and if you’ve already churned through all 13 episodes, you may want to know if it’s coming back for a second season. Season 1 landed on Netflix worldwide on April 6, 2018.

Sakshi Gupta

Captain marvel 2: Cast, plot and everything you need to know!
