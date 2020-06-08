THE BLACKLIST SEASON 8 : RELEASE DATE, STORYLINE AND RENEWAL STATUS

- Advertisement -

The rollercoaster ride that has been The Blacklist season 7 finale is finished, but enthusiasts are eager to know if and when the series will return for the eighth installment.

If it comes to FBI dramas, not many series does it better than NBC’s The Blacklist.

The American crime series premiered all of the way back in 2013, but the show has maintained a respectable viewing audience almost seven decades later.

The show tells the story of Raymond’s’ Reddington, a former US Navy officer turning criminal who works with the FBI to catch the world’s most dangerous criminals.

With consistent narrative, fantastic character development, and slick production, ” The Blacklist has been a staple show at the NBC TV program.

Now that year 7 has come to a thrilling finish, fans are desperate to know if and when the show will be returning for the season.

RENEWAL STATUS

Fans of this Blacklist can breathe a sigh of relief, the FBI drama will go back for the season.

To be honest, most fans are not that surprised at this information with viewing characters up 7 percent and the finale finish with a major cliff-hanger. But, it’s welcomed news yet.

NBC are enormous fans of the show (or its viewing figures) using the network’s co-presidents, Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, announcing that the show will come back with great excitement.

RELEASE DATE

In the time of writing, we do not have a release date for season 8 of The Blacklist.

However, we could make some speculative forecasts for when the series will return according to their prior release schedules.

Four of those Blacklists seven previous seasons have premiered in September, together with another two in October. So, we could potentially see Red reunite in just a matter of months.

Although considering the international pandemic delaying the creation of many displays, this will likely be pushed back a bit further in time due to filming restrictions. Our sensible forecast for year 8 being published is December 2020, maybe even January 2021.

STORYLINE

Season 7 of The Blacklist ended with Elizabeth choosing her mother’s side over Raymond’s. This is a huge development in her distinct storyline, but where could year 8 take this?

Speaking to entertainment per week, the displays executive producers Jon Bokenkamp and John Eisendrath spoke about the probable implications for Elizabeth and the job force moving ahead.

This being the information that has been shared with Red that allowed for her to be monitored down. But, also, there are rumblings that another mysterious force can make a reappearance in season 8.

Our questions will be answered in year 8 of The Blacklist, but keep checking in on this particular page to find out more information as to when it could premiere.