The Blacklist Season 8 : Release Date, Plot, Cast And Trailer

By- Anand mohan
The Blacklist is an American wrongdoing spine chiller TV arrangement. The arrangement is made by Jon Bokenkamp. The arrangement spins around Raymond”Red” Reddington a preceding U.S. Naval official turned prominent crook.

Who after hounding the FBI for a considerable length of time willfully encircle himself and proposes to assist them with his”Boycott” which is since a very long time ago agreed on which includes all the pivotal information about the most notable crooks the world over. Nonetheless offers this support as an end-result of his resistance from arraignment and demands only working with an FBI named Elizabeth Keen.

The Blacklist was revived for Season back in February before the coronavirus pandemic closed creation on Season 7 down early. Struggled to put together but finished the season in a spot that place Season 8 up. It’s hard to say when the show will reunite, but here is all we know about The Blacklist Season 8 so far.

Release Date

The show was renewed for the eighth season in February this year. Speculations were that people can observe the show by 2021. There are not any official statements on a launch date yet. The show might see a delay than already anticipated because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cast

We expect these actors to be back for the new season of the show:

Raymond “Red” Reddington played by James Spader

Ronald Ressler played by Diego Klattenhoft

Elizabeth Keen played by Megan Boone

Dembe Zuma played by Hisham Tawifq

Harold Cooper played by Harry Lennix

Plot

Season 7 was established this year. Therefore speculations in the same are complicated. But we are sure that year 8 will have so much more in store.

The real Illya, along with Dom, tries to kill Katarina to protect Liz. Also, Dom had whined to Liz about the real identity of Red. All of this was advised to Liz by Katarina.

Trailer

The trailer hasn’t been announced yet. Stay tuned with us to get more info.

Anand mohan

Also Read:   The Blacklist Season 8 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Much More
