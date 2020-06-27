Home Top Stories The Blacklist Season 8 : Release Date, Plot, Cast And Trailer
The Blacklist Season 8 : Release Date, Plot, Cast And Trailer

By- Anand mohan
The Blacklist is an American Crime Thriller tv show. Already 7 seasons of this show with 151 episodes are out. And now it is time for season 8.

It’s fairly anticipated that the season 8 won’t launch this season. First of all, the last episode of the year will launch on 15th May 2020 And second, this corona Pandemic has stopped everything and everybody from working. So, least you can anticipate the launch of year 8 in the following year or following another year.

Cast

We will be the entirety of the unique cast coming back into the series. Which integrates:

James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington
Megan Boone as Elizabeth Keen
Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler
Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper
Hishaam Tawifq as Dembe Zuma
Megan Boone as Liz Keen
Nonetheless, it is going to be intriguing to see if our principal foe Katarin Rostova played with Laila Robins will soon be coming back into the show or not.

Plot

Ever since Season 7 is as yet progressing, we can not anticipate or comment on anything concerning what will be the plot of this up and coming season.

When the final scene of the season is outside which is going to debut on fifteenth May 2020. We’ll be in the situation to draw out certain hypotheses or perhaps spark some possible plotline. Since the last scene may overlook some residual details through which we could advance toward foreseeing the eventual destiny of this up and coming season.

Release Date

No official Airdate has been announced by the producers. Whatever the situation, theories are that Season 8 might fall in at any time late in the year 2021.

Trailer

Until today there’s no trailer for year 8 Blacklist. Even, there is absolutely no official announcement concerning trailer nonetheless. As the last episode of season 7 will launch on May 15, 2020. So there is no information concerning the season 8 trailer.

