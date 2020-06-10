Home Top Stories The Blacklist Season 8 : Release Date, Plot, Cast And Trailer
The Blacklist Season 8 : Release Date, Plot, Cast And Trailer

By- Anand mohan
The Blacklist is an American Crime Thriller tv show. Already 7 seasons of this show with 151 episodes are outside. And now it is time for 8.

It is fairly anticipated that the season 8 won’t start this year. First of all, the last episode of this year will start on 15th May 2020 And next, that corona Pandemic has stopped everything and everybody from functioning. So, least you can expect the launch of year 8 in the following year or following another year.

Release Date

Because this is a TV series and not a web collection, the seasons normally release shortly following their previous ones. Part 1 of year 7 aired in October 2019, and part 2 in April 2020. Additionally, the Blacklist has always been published in September or October.

Plot

So we can not comment on anything regarding the plot of year 8. So just for the launch of the last episode.

Because there is not any information about year 8 Blacklist but all the 7 seasons are observed on Netflix. If u get bored in this short time, go and binge-watch each of the seasons of Blacklist. You are going to enjoy every period of every incident. So for further updates and information concerning the season 8 of the show Stay tuned with us

Cast

• Megan Boone as Elizabeth Keen
• Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler
• Parminder Nagra as Meera Malik
• Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper
• Amir Arison as Aram Mojtabai
• Hisham Tawqif as Dembe Zuma
• Laura Sohn as Alina Park.

Furthermore, a new addition could be anticipated for the new season 8 Blacklist. Let us see who will be in this season.

Trailer

Until today there’s no preview for year 8 Blacklist. Even, there is absolutely no official statement concerning trailer nonetheless. As the final episode of season 7 will launch May 15, 2020. So there’s no information concerning the season 8 trailer.

Anand mohan

