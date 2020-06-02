Home Top Stories The Blacklist Season 8 : Release Date, Plot, Cast And Trailer
The Blacklist Season 8 : Release Date, Plot, Cast And Trailer

By- Anand mohan
The Blacklist, made by Jon Bokenkamp is returning because of the eighth edition. NBC has formally given the show a green signal for the own season eight. The series follows an infamous criminal helping the FBI to monitor international criminals. The Blacklist Season 7 finished in May 2020 and the franchise is now equipped with The Blacklist Season 8, with Raymond”Red” Reddington helping the FBI after being contested by Katarina Rostova.

The Blacklist is a mixture of twisted plots and brilliant performances, which makes it a massive hit among the viewers.

So with season eight in-store, here’s everything you want to know about it.

Release Date

The Blacklist year 8 was initially planned to be published in September 2020. But because productions are postponed a lot on account of this COVID-19 pandemic, the launch date is very likely to be rescheduled.

Although there’s not been any official announcement in the studio, the year 8 will indeed return in late 2020 or early 2021. The series will likely include 22 episodes in the event the production format stays the same.

Cast

James Spader is expected to return as Reddington (Red). Megan Boone will return as Liz Keene, Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler, and Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper if Lotte Verbeek will probably be back as Katarina Rostova is unknown. Considering that Katarina had a negative function in the past season, we are unsure if she’ll return.

It will be intriguing to see if the principal antagonist Katarina Rostova played by Laila Robins, return for a year eight.

Plot

Dom was last seen getting his awareness back. Therefore it would be interesting to find out what the showrunners choose to bargain with Dennehy’s personality.
Coming to the story of Liz and Red, we had noticed that Liz rejects Red once more. Even after all that Red had completed for Liz, he’s turned down back again. Moreover, Liz tells Dom that she is on her mother’s side. We know that Katrina had almost murdered Dom earlier. This will only contribute to more turns and twists in the narrative, something we absolutely can not wait for. The end of the seventh season had to be changed a bit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And there were so many cliffhangers that our hopes are incredibly high for now 8.

Trailer

The trailer usually lands in the month of its premiere date. We might need to wait for its release.

Anand mohan


