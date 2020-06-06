The Blacklist Season 8 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

- Advertisement -

The Blacklist is a crime thriller collection of NBC that’s running since 2013. It features James Spader and Megan Boone at the Primary lead. The narrative revolves around a guy named Raymond Reddington, an ex U.S. Navy officer, afterward become a most wanted criminal, then he surrendered himself to FBI. The show received positive reviews for the story, cast performances, and leadership.

In May 2020, the finale of this seventh season premiered on NBC. Today the fans are wondering about the possibilities of the eighth year. So keep reading to understand everything about The Blacklist season 8:

Plot

After the finale of this Blacklist season 7, fans started demanding more episodes as it was ended with a significant cliffhanger. So here’s excellent news for everyone as the crime thriller is revived for a season 8. There is also bad news because the season may be the last by the accounts, but it is not confirmed.

Release Date

NBC did not disclose a specific date for the upcoming period of the crime collection. But it will require much time to release since due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, creation is not feasible. The system had suspended filming on a lot of projects to ensure the safety of everyone.

There are many chances that it will launch around late 2021 or premature 2022. If any upgrades appear, we will inform you.

Cast

We can expect that the main cast members will surely return for the eighth period: James Spader as Raymond’Red’ Reddington, Megan Boone as Liz Keen, Harry Lennix as Harold Coope, Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler, along with Laura Sohn as Alina Park.

There are not many details about the storyline of the approaching season. Then the network claimed that Red and also Liz’s story will continue with the eighth season.

Trailer

The trailer for the season isn’t released till today. Stay tuned with us for more other latest updates!