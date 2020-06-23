Home Top Stories The Blacklist Season 8 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer
The Blacklist Season 8 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

By- Anand mohan
This gorgeous twist-filled reveal with its fast-paced plots is hitting the displays with season 8, and viewers are more excited than ever because the news of the new season has already been making its rounds at the rumor mill.

Release Date

Season 7 had aired on 4 October 2019, so audiences anticipated the season 8 to air sometime in 2021. Nevertheless, the continuing pandemic has stopped the functioning of the entirety of Hollywood, and so there’s no place a date for year 8’s arrival. Viewers would probably get to see season 8 by overdue 2021.

Cast

NBC will probably attract its fantastic star-filled cast back in a year, wherein viewers will see James Spade as the hugely clever serial killer-turned-criminal profiler, Raymond’Red’ Reddington. Megan Boone will be back in the role of Liz Keen, along with Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler and Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper.

Plot

The last few episodes are witnesses of Dom regaining his awareness. But, we don't feel that we are going to see him in the upcoming season. This is due to the unhappy news that the actor who performs Dom- Brian Dennehy passed off after he was diagnosed with COVID19. Therefore, the showrunners might have to be careful when dealing with Dom's character's arc on screen.

Aside from this, we see Liz rejecting Red again, who's completely crushed today. Liz has also restricted to Dom that she's helping with her mother, making things more complicated. Therefore, we believe Liz doesn't know as of yet that Katrina was the one who attempted to kill Dom.

Given the number of cliffhangers we view in the prior season, year eight can hopefully bring some clearance into the movie.

Trailer

The trailer is not yet been released but we will update you as soon as it’s out. Stay tuned with us for more other updates!

Anand mohan

