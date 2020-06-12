The Blacklist Season 8 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

- Advertisement -

The Blacklist is an American wrongdoing spine chiller TV arrangement. The arrangement is created by Jon Bokenkamp. The arrangement spins around Raymond”Red” Reddington a previous U.S. Naval official flipped prominent crook.

It is quite clear that people love this series even as far as they did as it was originally launched. Well, the massive question is will this show return for a season 8? Well if you love this series you are likely to hear the only best news, as well as the news, is, this show was renewed for another section from the series.

Release Date

Unlike web series, tv-series tend to come back after a few months. Part two of this seventh season aired in April 2020. However, it triggered in October 2019. Except for the sixth installment which premiered in January, The Blacklist has ever returned in either September (four times) or October (double ) from the USA.

We guess we might be able to see season 8 at the beginning of October 2020 or overdue September 2020. However, because by now, most of us know productions are at a halt as a result of major lockdowns we may see a delay in the release date of this Blacklist season 8.

Cast

Well, we’re expecting the heartthrob James Spader to return as’Red’ Reddington. Together with him, we might see Megan Boone as Liz Keen, Diego Klattenhoff, and Harry Lennix as Donald Ressler and Harold Cooper. We don’t know if Katarina Rostova will come back in season 8 because she had been the villain in the previous installment. We’ll need to wait to see what is next for us.

Plot

When the final scene of season 7 is outside which is going to debut on fifteenth May 2020. We’ll be in the situation to draw out certain hypotheses or perhaps spark some potential plotline. Since the final scene may forget about some residual details through which we could progress toward foreseeing the eventual destiny of the up and coming season

Trailer

The last season’s trailer has been dropped just one month before the real release of this installment. So, we’ll need to wait for a long time to catch the promo. Considering that the seventh installment just ended and the shooting for The Blacklist season 8 hasn’t begun so the trailer for this is not out as of now. We may see some sneak peeks soon when the shooting begins or maybe they could release an animated trailer. We don’t know they for sure know how to keep us hooked.