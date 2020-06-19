Home Top Stories The Blacklist Season 8 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Much More
The Blacklist Season 8 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Much More

By- Anand mohan
NBC thriller The Blacklist continues to go strong after first launching in 2014. We’ve had 7 successful seasons and the 8th season is in the pipeline. The series is quite popular and lovers have wanted a season 8 for a lengthy time. This is one of the series in which all the seasons got a lot of positive reviews and the fan base kept growing every season. We’ve got information about this 8th season and we are going to see it here.

Release Date

Formerly, season eight could have probably been coming out in the fall time but the coronavirus pandemic has influenced this.

When season eight will be able to air depends entirely on whether it’s deemed safe for the film and television industry to open again.

Some productions are taking the first steps to return to work after being closed for several months.

The COVID-19 outbreak changed the season seven finale of The Blacklist, using comic-book style animation replacing scenes which had not been shot yet, reported Variety.

Cast

The main cast will be back with James Spader reprising his role as Raymond”Red” Reddington and Megan Boone as Elizabeth Keen.

Other cast members Diego Klattenhoff, Harry Lennix, Amir Arison, and Hisham Tawfiq.

However, it’s uncertain whether the character of Dominic Wilkinson will be emerging going ahead following actor Brian Dennehy sadly died in April.

Plot

Television Chris Parnell teased season eight was in the works already, stating: “The Blacklist’ has been informing exciting and imaginative stories.”

An episode count is yet to be confirmed by the network, but it could be 19 episodes such as the latest run or more.

Details for the upcoming run are yet to be shared but fans can expect the same from the high-octane series.

Season eight will be picking up from the most recent run with a significant twist with Liz switching her allegiances from Red into Katarina Rostova (Laila Robins).

The new series will be dealing with the fallout of the and what it means going ahead for Liz, that seems to have become a part of sorts.

Anand mohan

