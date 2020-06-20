Home TV Series The Blackist Season 8: Release Date, Cast And Everything You Should To...
The Blackist Season 8: Release Date, Cast And Everything You Should To Know

By- Aryan Singh
The Blacklist is an American crime thriller TV series that was broadcasted on NBC for the first time on September 23, 2013. The show gained a tremendous response from people all across the globe. The critics praised the plot and the acting from the show.

The show revolves around a former U.S. Navy officer turned high profile criminal who surrenders to the FBI. He says that he has the list of most dangerous criminals from all over the world. He is willing to catch the criminals in return for no prosecution in court.

Jon Bokenkamp has created the show. The show stars James Spader in the lead role, Diego Klattenhoff, Pyan Eggold, and Harry Lennix. The production house for the show is Sony Pictures Television, Universal Television, and Davis Entertainment.

The NBC renewed the series for the seventh season, on March 11, 2019. The seventh season of the show got tremendous success on its release. NBC renewed the series for an eighth season on February 20, 2020.

Season 8 Release Date

As mentioned earlier, the series has been renewed for an eighth season earlier this year; the same release date has not yet been announced. According to the sources, Season 8 of the show can be released anytime in 2021. one of the reasons for the delay can be the ongoing coronavirus pandemic all around the world. Unfortunately, the show has not yet been confirmed.

Season 8 Cast

James Spader as Raymond ‘Red’ Reddington, Megan Boone as Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Keen, Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler, Ryan Eggold as Tom Keen, and many more well-known artists are a part of the show.

Season 1 to season 6 had 22 episodes each, whereas Season 7 had 19 episodes. Every season has an average viewership of 10 million viewers in the U.S. alone. This makes ‘The Blacklist’ a top-rated TV series amongst the fans and the critics.

It is one of the most famous and most engaging tv series of all time. If you are a crime thriller fan, this one is made specifically for you. So, binge on whatever you want to eat and enjoy the show.

Till then, stay safe and stay updated.

Aryan Singh

