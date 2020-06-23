- Advertisement -

The application, called AI4Mars, may be obtained on line via a web browser.

Labeled images will be combined to generate a consensus on regions of the surface that seem safe and those that need to be prevented.

Mars is an incredibly exciting place not only for scientists but also for casual science lovers and space lovers.

With the Curiosity rover hanging round on the Red Planet’s surface, we are frequently treated to some stunning graphics,

but participating in the assignment isn’t usually possible for the vast majority of us.

That only changed.

NASA launched a new program called AI4Mars which allows anyone and everyone to help direct the Curiosity rover on its journey throughout the planet.

You can access the tool via your internet browser,

and it’s a remarkably cool way to burn a couple of minutes while helping further humanity’s knowledge of our nearest Earth-like neighbor.

Now, you will not be able to steer the rover yourself

That would be absurd, and NASA clearly can’t expect a lot of random people to make the proper decisions using its priceless bit of Mars-exploring hardware.

You can mark stones, soil, sand, and other features the rover should gravitate toward or attempt to avoid.

Your tags will be fed into a database along with observations from others using the exact same tool.

After crunching all the data, the app needs to have a consensus on what the rover is visiting.

This will help NASA’s Curiosity team and the rover itself to understand what it sees.

NASA describes the AI4Mars campaign as follows:

You’ll use your superior cognitive and artistic skills to tag images from the Curiosity Rover,

together creating the first open-source navigation-

classification dataset of the Red Planet it’ll be used —

like the cityscapes dataset — by teams to train rovers to understand Martian surroundings,

putting the way for future missions to unlock the secrets of the closest neighbor!

It’s a fairly cool way to contribute to NASA’s Mars missions without having to be clever enough to get work in the space service (we all know we would fall short).

NASA’s Perseverance rover is currently schedule for launch on July 20th. The first launching date,

July 17th, needed to be push back slightly because of problems not relat to the rover itself, but NASA still fully plans on launching the assignment on time.

The space agency suggest that if new problems pop up,

the launch window may be stretch as far as August 15th to be sure the Perseverance makes it into Mars from 2021.