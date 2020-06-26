The 100 Season 8: cast, plot, release and everything you want to know

- Advertisement -

The sci-fi collection, The 100, has made an immense fulfillment at the CW platform. The fanatics have favored it to the extent that they crave for any other season, no matter having a set of seven seasons. So will the creators renew the series? Is there a risk of getting a renewal? Lets read beforehand to realize what is going to happen about the revival of the series.

The give consists of Eliza Taylor a role as Clarke Griffin, Paige Turco as Abigail “Abby” Griffin, Thomas McDonell as Finn Collins, Eli Goree as Wells Jaha, Marie Avgeropoulos as Octavia Blake, Bob Morley as Bellamy Blake, Kelly Hu as Callie “Cece” Hartwig, Christopher Larkin as Monty Green, Devon Bostick as Jasper Jordan, Isaiah Washington as Thelonious Jaha, Henry Ian Cusick as Marcus Kane, Lindsey Morgan as Raven Reyes, Ricky Whittle as Lincoln, Richard Harmon as John Murphy, Zack McGowan, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook as Jordan Green, JR Bourne as Russell Lightbourne VII, Chuku Mood as Gabriel Santiago and Shelby Flannery as Hope Diyoza.

IS THERE A RENEWAL?

The dystopian has obtained some love and guide from the enthusiasts. It has received a superb response from critics. However, the confirmation regarding the renewal has no longer been made. There is evidence that suggests that there won’t be a renewal. The collection has completed an ideal set of hundred episodes with its 7th season. Hence, the chances are, in all likelihood, less to have any other season.

DOES IT MEAN THE SERIES END WITH SEASON-7?

The Season-7 is likely purported to be the final one. This is due to the fact the creators are glad about the number of episodes they have got made. This quantity of events justifies the title of the collection. Also, the assets tell us that the creators have no more plot to carry to the audience. Hence, there may not be some other season upcoming. Therefore, the 7th season is expected to be the last one.

The 7th season has 16 episodes in total, which ended up making 100 episodes in total. The creators are happy with the existing end of the series. Also, it is said that there nothing greater than they have to showcase to the visitors as any other season. However, the truth lies at the back of the wraps. We will only get to realize this handiest when the creators will announce on this regard.

WHEN CAN WE EXPECT THE RELEASE OF THE NEW SEASON?

There aren’t any respectable announcements concerning the renewal of another season of the series. Hence, assuming the liberating dates is pretty a hard task. However, if the renewal is confirmed, we ought to bet upon the choicest dates of the new season together with its trailer.