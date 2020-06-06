- Advertisement -

‘The 100’ season 7 episode sets the speed right — something we had been hoping for all this while. The narrative reveals many bits of information. We know about the past, her connection to Octavia, and also about particular mysteries of Hope. More on that later! For fans who have finished watching the second episode, here’s a rundown of the streaming and release details for the next episode.

The 100 Season 7 Release Date: when is it releasing?

The CW official declares that the release date for season seven of The 100 in America is in May. The drama will be having 16 episodes which will be aired on 8:00 PM on CW.

The 100 Season 7 Cast: who is going to be back?

Eliza Taylor will come back as Bob Marley for season seven. Joining Eliza will be Clarke Griffin as Bellamy Blake. The rest of the cast coming back for season seven comprises Richard Harmon as John Murphy, Paige Turco as Dr Abigail Griffin, Lindsey Morgan as Raven Reyes, and Marie Avgeropoulos as Octavia Blake.

It is yet not confirmed not or if Henry Ian Cusick and Christopher Larkin will return for season seven.

The 100 Season 7 Plot: what is going to happen in this season?

Talking to TVLine about The Anamoly and the adult Hope twist in the Season 6 finale, Rothenberg said: “That reveal is mind-blowing. How Hope is now in her early twenties when three days ago she was a fetus does begin to imply some things about the Anomaly and about where we’re going.”

So season seven is going to dive into The Anomaly, which is one of the elements why we have major questions for entering the season seven.

Where to Watch The 100 Season 7 Episode 3 Online?

You can catch up on the episodes of’The 100′ by tuning in to your television screens every Wednesday at 8 pm Eastern. You will require a cable subscription. Episodes, soon after their tv premiere, will also be available on The CW website and program.

Previous seasons of’The 100′ are now streaming on Netflix US. In a number of countries, fans can watch weekly episodes on the streamer. However, US viewers will have the ability to binge season 7 after it finishes airing on The CW, i.e sometime around September 2020. You May Also live-stream The CW with an active subscription to Hulu + Live TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV NOW. Finally, you can rent already published episodes on Amazon also.