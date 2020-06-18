Home TV Series Netflix 'Teen Mom 2' Alum David Eason Was Hospitalized Just Days Before Assault...
TV SeriesNetflixTop Stories

‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum David Eason Was Hospitalized Just Days Before Assault Arrest

By- Naveen Yadav
- Advertisement -
Just four days before he would be arrested on allegations of assault with a deadly weapon and communicating risks, Jenelle Evans rushed husband David Eason to the hospital after he was undergoing pain. The prior Teen Mother two-star told Celebration on June 8 that he’d be following up with an orthopedic doctor for an ultrasound and possible aspiration after developing a fluid-filled popliteal cyst behind his knee.
Days later on June 12, Eason was detained for supposedly pistol-whipping Evans’ buddy, James Spivey, from the neck using a Springfield handgun, telling him”I’ll blow your f–ing brains out!” According to the arrest warrant obtained from TMZ, the battle occurred when Eason got in an altercation with Evans’ friends, and when she returned into the house to find a few of her things, allegedly hit Spivey using the gun within a misunderstanding regarding auto keys. Eason has been released on an unsecured bond and will have to return to get a court hearing on July 6.

Also Read:   Sex Education season 2 review: Makes even its most explicit material seem sweet and charming

Evans announced on Facebook after his arrest that she would be departing Eason, writing on Facebook she and the kids that live with the bunch are”safe” Evans shares 3-year-old daughter Ensley with Eason and can also be the mommy to toddlers Jace, 10, with ex Andrew Lewis, and Kaiser, 5, with ex Nathan Griffith. Eason is father to daughter Maryssa.

Also Read:   The Croods 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot and other details inside!!

The former MTV personality continued, “I will take a couple of days out to myself to collect my thoughts and focus on what’s happening so I will not be on social websites much. I love you all for the support which you all have shown me and I’ll be more powerful and better than ever ” Afterwards, she told Celebration she had been”shaking and saddened” by the incident and ready to”proceed” in the connection to”find joy” for her and her kids. She wished the situation was”shot more severely” and that she didn’t agree with her now-estranged husband being released on an unsecured bond.

Also Read:   The Croods 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot and other details inside!!

0COMMENTSAfter Eason shot and killed the family dog over the summer, which resulted in Evans being fired from Teen Mother two along with the temporary removal of their children, the fact personality announced in October she had abandoned her husband and obtained a restraining order against him. In March, however, she disclosed she had determined to give her husband a second chance.

“I and he are deciding to work out things right now. We’re taking it slowly,” she explained on YouTube at the time. “A lot of things have changed. I and he have decided to just try to remain positive no matter what and if we have an issue, we try to talk it out.”

Also Read:   Marcella Season 3 Netflix Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   'Teen Mom 2' Star Leah Messer Shows How She Overcame Suicidal Ideas:'My Daughters Desire Me'
Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

Must Read

Sherlock Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And More Information

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
Sherlock is among the crime thriller show. Netflix has revived the series for its fifth season following prior seasons' success. The series casts light onto...
Read more

Apple iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max will support 120Hz displays, thinner bodies

Technology Viper -
According to a record shared with DSCC' Ross young, Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and the iPhone 12 Pro will indeed carry refresh displays....
Read more

Hollywood Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest Updates!!!

Netflix Anand mohan -
Hollywood is an American net drama TV show streaming on Netflix. The story follows the world war two. The season one is doing nicely...
Read more

Altered Carbon Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Some Other Info

Netflix Anand mohan -
Altered Carbon is a US Internet TV series produced by Laeta Kalogridis inspired on English author Richard K. Morgan's novel of 2002 with the...
Read more

Splatoon 3 : Release Date, Gameplay And Other Details!

Gaming Anand mohan -
Gamers are always in the lookout for a variety of games to try their hands on and luckily the gambling market does supply them...
Read more

Carnival Row Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Much More

Amazon Prime Anand mohan -
Carnival Row is an American Television Series, which is released on August 30, 2019, by Rene Echevarria and Travis Beacham. The Creation of the...
Read more

Alita Battle Angel 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Latest Updates!!!

Hollywood Anand mohan -
Atila Battle Angel is a movie based on a Japanese Manga Called Gunnm. The manga was made to a live-action Hollywood film back in...
Read more

Fast And Furious 9 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

Hollywood Anand mohan -
Fast & Furious 9 is a forthcoming American action movie directed by Justin Lin and composed by Daniel Casey. A sequel to 2017's The...
Read more

Fantastic Beasts 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Much More

Hollywood Anand mohan -
Fantastic Beasts 3 is occurring, you men! JK Rowling fans are thrilled about the release. If you are among these, you are at the...
Read more

Spider Man 3 : Cast, Release Date, Plot And Trailer

Hollywood Anand mohan -
Spider-Man 3 has experienced a more rapid advancement than you would have expected after Spider-Man: Far From Home became a billion-dollar hit. Since 2015,...
Read more
© World Top Trend