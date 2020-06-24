Home TV Series Netflix 'Teen Mom 2' Alum David Eason Was Hospitalized Just Days Before Assault...
TV SeriesNetflix

‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum David Eason Was Hospitalized Just Days Before Assault Arrest

By- Naveen Yadav
- Advertisement -

Just four days before he would be arrested on allegations of assault with a deadly weapon and communicating risks, Jenelle Evans rushed husband David Eason to the hospital after he was undergoing pain. The prior Teen Mother two-star told Celebration on June 8 that he’d be following up with an orthopedic doctor for an ultrasound and possible aspiration after developing a fluid-filled popliteal cyst behind his knee.
Days later on June 12, Eason was detained for supposedly pistol-whipping Evans’ buddy, James Spivey, from the neck using a Springfield handgun, telling him”I’ll blow your f–ing brains out!” According to the arrest warrant obtained from TMZ, the battle occurred when Eason got in an altercation with Evans’ friends, and when she returned into the house to find a few of her things, allegedly hit Spivey using the gun within a misunderstanding regarding auto keys. Eason has been released on an unsecured bond and will have to return to get a court hearing on July 6.

Also Read:   Teen Mom 2: All The Latest Update

Evans announced on Facebook after his arrest that she would be departing Eason, writing on Facebook she and the kids that live with the bunch are”safe” Evans shares 3-year-old daughter Ensley with Eason and can also be the mommy to toddlers Jace, 10, with ex Andrew Lewis, and Kaiser, 5, with ex Nathan Griffith. Eason is father to daughter Maryssa.

Also Read:   Outer Banks Season 2: Release date, Plot, Cast And More Updates Here

The former MTV personality continued, “I will take a couple of days out to myself to collect my thoughts and focus on what’s happening so I will not be on social websites much. I love you all for the support which you all have shown me and I’ll be more powerful and better than ever ” Afterwards, she told Celebration she had been”shaking and saddened” by the incident and ready to”proceed” in the connection to”find joy” for her and her kids. She wished the situation was”shot more severely” and that she didn’t agree with her now-estranged husband being released on an unsecured bond.

Also Read:   Violet Evergarden Season 2: Updates, Release Date, Cast, and latest information

0COMMENTSAfter Eason shot and killed the family dog over the summer, which resulted in Evans being fired from Teen Mother two along with the temporary removal of their children, the fact personality announced in October she had abandoned her husband and obtained a restraining order against him. In March, however, she disclosed she had determined to give her husband a second chance.

“I and he are deciding to work out things right now. We’re taking it slowly,” she explained on YouTube at the time. “A lot of things have changed. I and he have decided to just try to remain positive no matter what and if we have an issue, we try to talk it out.”

Also Read:   Station 19 season 3: Cast, plot, unleash and everything you would like to know!
- Advertisement -
Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

Must Read

Virgin River Season 2: Release Date Rumours All Around The Internet

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
Virgin River was a hit Netflix, with the season of the show broadcasting on the assistance in December 2019. The series follows the account...
Read more

Designated Survivor2: Check Out The Release date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

Netflix Sunidhi -
The political dramatization arrangement of Netflix' Designated Survivor 'won't be again for next season. Netflix has given its legitimate articulation about the recharging of...
Read more

Pennyworth Season 2: When It’s Hitting The Screens, All Details Here

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
Pennyworth's foundations on the story of the known Wayne head slave. Set during the 60s London, it bases on his young years and his...
Read more

Happy Season 2: All The Information You Need to Know

HBO Naveen Yadav -
'Almost Happy' aka Casi Feliz' (in Spanish) is an Argentine comedy that follows a comic and radio presenter as he navigates his private and...
Read more

The Witcher Season 2 Release Date, Who Is In Cast? Plot, Trailer And What Can We Expect About Story?

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
Fantasy world, with presence, has made for a perfect concoction for the series. Witcher as a string will depict chills thrills, and suspense your...
Read more

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

Hollywood Sunidhi -
Alita: Battle Angel 2 has enough fan support in the back of it as there's for the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League to...
Read more

Edge Of Tomorrow 2: Is It Coming or Cancelled And Other Details

Hollywood Naveen Yadav -
"Edge Of Tomorrow," also known as LIve-Die-Repeat: Edge of Tomorrow, is an American science fiction film that was released in 2014. The movie relies...
Read more

‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum David Eason Was Hospitalized Just Days Before Assault Arrest

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
Just four days before he would be arrested on allegations of assault with a deadly weapon and communicating risks, Jenelle Evans rushed husband David...
Read more

‘Manifest’ Season 3 Release Date: All We Know About the Confirmed New Season of the NBC Show

HBO Naveen Yadav -
Manifest has united the NBC shows that are officially coming back a year ago. On June 15, the drama about a group of plane...
Read more

The Walking Dead season 10 finale finally gets release date after coronavirus delay

HBO Naveen Yadav -
The Walking Dead's season 10 finale has finally been given a release date following the coronavirus delay. After Covid-19 was declared a worldwide pandemic,...
Read more
© World Top Trend