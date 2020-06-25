“Taboo” Season 2: Check out the release date, plot, cast and everything else

- Advertisement -

After season 1 of “Taboo“, viewers are curious to know about the arrival of Taboo’s second season.

This period drama thriller is created by Steven Knight, Tom Hardy, and his father, Chip Hardy. It is based on one of the stories written by Tom Hardy and Chip Hardy. This action thriller premiered on BBC One in the U.K on January 7, 2017, and Fox in the U.S on January 7, 2017.

This series revolves around James Delaney. He was presumed to be dead but surprisingly returns to England after twelve years on his father’s funeral ceremony to claim his property. This series is set in the year of 1814, and the negative side of London is amazingly highlighted in this series.

It has created a huge fan base. Considering the popularity of the series, it was renewed for the second season in March 2017.

Now, let’s check out the essential details of the second season of Taboo.

Release date of “Taboo” Season 2

In March 2017, Taboo was renewed for the second season. It has been three years since the announcement, but the makers have not yet announced the release date of “Taboo” season 2.

It is speculated that one of the reasons behind this delay is the busy schedules of Knight and Hardy. Sadly, the current pandemic crisis has made it more difficult to predict the release date of “Taboo” season 2.

The expected plot of “Taboo” season 2

In season 1, James, along with his allies, escaped in the ship that Strange arranged for them. They embarked on a new journey for America.

Some hints dropped by creators, suggest that season 2 will focus on Colonnade, an efficient spy network.

It is also predicted that the past of James, which may be associated with his mother, may come out.

The cast of “Taboo” Season 2

The makers have shared no information regarding the cast of the Taboo season 2. But viewers will likely get to see Tom Hardy as James Delaney, Jessie Buckley as Lorna Bow, Mark Gatiss as the Prince Regent, Stephen Graham as Atticus, David Hayman as Brace, Edward Hogg as Michael Godfrey, Jason Watkins as Solomon Coop and Nicholas Woodeson as Robert Thoyt and many other important characters from the previous season.

