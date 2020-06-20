Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Release Date, Cast, & All Updates

- Advertisement -

Sweet Magnolias is an American romance drama web television series. The first season of the series received an overwhelming response from the audience around the globe. Based on the positive response from the audience development has leaked some positive signs towards the second season of the series. The series has completed the first season of the series consisting of 8 episodes with a runtime of around 30 minutes holding more than millions of active viewers. In this article, I’ll discuss Sweet Magnolias Season 2 release date, cast, and all you need to know.

The series developed by Sheryl J. Anderson. The story of the series is based on the Sweet Magnolias books by Sherryl Woods. Sherryl Woods, Sheryl J. Anderson, Dan Paulson are the executive producers of the television series. Daniel L. Paulson Productions is the production company involved in producing the television series. IMDB rating of the series is 7.5/10, whereas rotten tomatoes providing 75%.

When Is Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Release Date?

As of now, we don’t have any official announcement about the second season of the series. Based on the information from the leaks and speculations suggest that Sweet Magnolias season 2 will be released during mid,2021. It’s expected that the second season of the series will be streamed through online video streaming platforms, reaching millions of active subscribers around the globe. These are the information related to the Sweet Magnolias season 2 release date and streaming details. However, we’ll keep you updated once the announcement drops from the development.

Who Are The Cast Included In Sweet Magnolias Season 2?

As of now, we don’t have any official announcement about the Sweet Magnolias season 2 cast details. The development has been updating the cast details through press releases and social media posts. It’s expected that there won’t be any significant changes in the cast details of Sweet Magnolias season 2. It’s said that development talks with the performance artist towards the second season of the series. We have gathered cast information from the internet sources for you to get the glimpses of information about the cast included in the series.

Following are the cast included in Sweet Magnolias

JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend,

Heather Headley as Helen Decatur,

Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan,

Logan Allen as Kyle Townsend,

Anneliese Judge as Annie Sullivan,

Carson Rowland as Tyler “Ty” Townsend,

Justin Bruening as Cal Maddox,

Chris Klein as Bill Townsend,

Jamie Lynn Spears as Noreen Fitzgibbons

Dion Johnstone as Erik Whitley,

Chris Medlin as Isaac Downey,

Bianca Berry Tarantino as Katie Townsend,

Frank Oakley III as Harlan Bixby,

Allison Gabriel as Mary Vaughn Lewis,

Brittany L. Smith as Peggy Martin,

Tracey Bonner as Pastor June Wilkes,

Charles Lawlor as Collins Littlefield,

Harlan Drum as CeCe Matney,

Sam Ashby as Jackson Lewis,

Hunter Burke as Trotter Vidhyarkorn,

Al-Jaleel Knox as Gabe Weatherspoon,

Michael Shenefelt as Ryan Wingate,

Michael May as Simon Spry,