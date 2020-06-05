Home TV Series Netflix Sweet Magnolias Is Coming Back With Season 2
Sweet Magnolias Is Coming Back With Season 2

By- Sunidhi
Sweet Magnolias premiered on Netflix on May 19 and quickly became the most-watched show on the streaming platform.

The “cozy drama” follows three lifelong friends — played by JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliot, and Heather Headley — as they deal with the ups and downs of relationships, starting a new business, and raising children in Serenity, South Carolina.

Season 1 ended with a cliffhanger, causing fans to rally for another season.

The show, which debuted on Netflix on May 19, quickly became a hit because, well, it’s packed with feel-good vibes, family-friendly storylines, and small-town charm. With such a dramatic cliffhanger ending, fans may assume that Netflix will renew the show for season 2, but details are up in the air. Still, here’s everything we know about the second season of Sweet Magnolias.

Netflix hasn’t renewed Sweet Magnolias for another season. Given the show’s success, there’s a strong chance that the show will return for season 2 — but keep in mind that filming won’t start until it’s safe to do so following the coronavirus outbreak. The show is filmed in Georgia, and Deadline reports that the film and TV productions in the Peach State aren’t first on the list to reopen.

The whole Sweet Magnolias staff is hoping for season 2. Jamie Lynn Spears, who plays Noreen, exclaimed that Sweet Magnolias is her “dream job,” so she’s crossing her fingers for another season. Heather Headley, who plays Helen echoed her castmate’s wishes in an interview with The Sun: “I think it sets it up for season 2 for to find out ‘Why did you go away, why are you back, what’s happening, why is he here, why is she here?’ That kind of thing. I hope the world allows us to have a season 2.”

Netflix officially renews the show; it’s unclear which members of the cast will come back. Based on everyone’s positive reaction, it’s safe to say that they’re all on board for round two.

Then it’ll likely tackle everyone’s top questions, including, but not limited to: Will Maddie take Bill back? Who are Isaac’s birth parents? Is there hope for Helen and Erik? Will Ty and Annie ever get together? Is Noreen still in the picture?

  • These are some questions that may arise regarding season 2.
Sunidhi

