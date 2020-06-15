Surface Duo Vs Galaxy Fold 2: Which One Is Better

- Advertisement -

Remember the Surface Duo? Microsoft is expecting you haven’t forgotten telephone — so much so that it is planning a launch event ahead of Samsung unveiling the Galaxy Fold 2.

We might only be two weeks away from the Surface Duo’s launch, according to a tweet from Windows Central’s Zac Bowden.

The Surface Duo was initially teased in October during a massive Microsoft hardware event, which unveiled several new Surface products aside from this mobile (Surface Laptop 3 and Surface Neo). The Duo is notable, however, because it is the first Microsoft-branded handset. After all, the Windows Phone times — not to mention the first Surface handset.

We still don’t know everything about the Surface Duo.

But what we do know is that Microsoft was initially been targeting a vague Holiday 2020 release for this gadget. We also know that the Duo is foldable than, say, the Samsung Galaxy Fold or Galaxy Z Fold.

Instead of integrating a single elastic mic, the Surface Duo is more similar to classic, two-display foldable, such as 2017’s ZTE Axon M, or one of LG’s more recent Double Display case-equipped flagships, such as the LG V60 ThinQ 5G.

The Surface Duo uses a pair of 5.6-inch displays combined by a 360-degree hinge, which means the screens can both be outward-facing. Furthermore, because those panels may pivot in, either way, the Duo needs one camera lens, if you are snapping shots of earth about selfies or you. The sensor behind that one lens will reportedly pack 11 megapixels, along with the optic itself will feature an ƒ/2.0 aperture, based on Windows Central.

However, it probably will not be a 5G telephone.

When Microsoft revealed that the Surface Duo, the model used a Snapdragon 855 chipset, and it seems this will hold for the last model too. The Snapdragon 855 lacks the 5G modem, which comes part-and-parcel using the newer Snapdragon 865 chip of Qualcomm, so Surface Duo owners will likely be restricted to LTE-class downloads.

That’s not the worst thing in the world right now, given that 5G speed benefits are not quite as massive as carriers often make them out to be, but it could start to feel pretty old hat in, say, 2022, for those expecting for several years out of their Surface Duo.

This 855 chip will be supported with 6GB of RAM

Which appears to be the same mixture of CPU and memory card, as you’ll see in Google’s Pixel 4. And being a dual-screen mobile, you can expect a lot of multitasking software capabilities unique to the Surface Duo. Microsoft says it’s worked closely with Google in optimizing Android for the Duo’s unique hardware — incorporating performance like the glance notifications attribute, we likely won’t see all of the fruits of that labor until the final Duo is demoed in broader detail.

There are lots of big questions surrounding the Surface Duo, but among the more intriguing ones is how this device will seem alongside those more futuristic foldable along with their bending screens. I will give Microsoft the benefit of the doubt and say that there are certain matters the Surface Duo may be better suited for than Samsung’s next foldable; the 360-degree hinge is likely to produce the Duo more versatile, undoubtedly, and the bodily seam between the two panels might make multitasking a little more natural.

But, two-screen mobiles have been done many times before to small commercial success also, at this time, an individual can only conclude that consumers are not interested. Plus, it is hard to ignore that however interesting a phone such as the Surface Duo might have looked now, it can not help but feel obsolete, particularly with these high top and bottom bezels.

Still, we can’t wait to get our hands on the Surface Duo. And from the sound of it, we may not need to wait long to do it.