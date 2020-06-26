Home Technology Sun Observations From The Solar Dynamics Observatory Down Into Just Over An...
Sun Observations From The Solar Dynamics Observatory Down Into Just Over An Hour

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
A Brand New video released by NASA crunches 10 years of Sun observations from the Solar Dynamics Observatory down into just over an hour.

The movie shows the Sun moving between its minimum and maximum phases.
Solar storms can impact Earth, satellites, and even spacecraft, so keeping an eye on solar activity is necessary. (Solar Dynamics Observatory)

The Sun is the star in charge of life on Earth. Without it, we wouldn’t be this, and it is a fixture in our own lives. It’s a shame you are not supposed to look straight at it.

The Sun is an unbelievable thing, and astronomers have come up with ways to observe it without burning their retinas. One of these tools is the Solar Dynamics Observatory, an”unblinking eye” that continuously observes the Sun.

Pictures from the SDO are produced by catching only an ultraviolet wavelength, which lets scientists see the corona, which is its outermost layer of the star. For decades, the SDO was staring at the Sun and recording. We can all appreciate it all. (Solar Dynamics Observatory)

The timelapse movie NASA just released is unbelievable. Ten decades of Sun observations shrink to only over one hour. Yep so could you grab a cup of java and revel in it?

The video, which is offered in up to 4k resolution, is stunning. It reveals an abundance of activity on the star’s surface early on, until there are loops of plasma covering a proportion of its 30, ramping up. Then, just as fast as they appear, the hot spots of action appear to fade away, leaving the star looking calmer.

This is the regular Sun cycle, where it moves in the period of high activity called the Solar Maximum into a period of action known as the Solar Minimum. The sequences are incredibly apparent, although the intensity of calmness and the maximum of the minimum can vary.(Solar Dynamics Observatory)

As for why you sometimes see the orb shake of the Sun at the framework or see momentary frames of darkness throughout the movie, NASA has an excellent explanation:

There have been, while SDO has kept an unblinking eye pointed toward the Sun. The frames from the movie are due to Earth or the Moon eclipsing SDO as they move between the spacecraft and the Sun. A conclusion in 2016 was caused by a temporary problem with the AIA tool that was resolved after a week. When SDO calibrated its instruments, the images at which the Sun is off-center were detected. (Solar Dynamics Observatory)

Keeping tabs on inactive or active it is and observing the Sun can be vital for calling other space weather that may affect Earth and things like solar storms. When the Sun spews plasma space, charged particles that reach Earth can damage communications satellites and even put space assignments in peril. (Solar Dynamics Observatory)

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
