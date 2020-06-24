Home Movies Suicide Squad 2 Cast & Director Confirmed For DC FanDome Event
Suicide Squad 2 Cast & Director Confirmed For DC FanDome Event

By- Naveen Yadav
Director James Gunn and the Throw of The Suicide Squad Have Been Verified for DC’s FanDome Occasion. Announced earlier today, the DC FanDome will probably be a virtual, 24-hour convention jam-packed with advice about DC projects. Including the highly anticipated Snyder Cut of Justice League, The Batman, and, yes, The Suicide Squad. DC FanDome will happen on August 22 and appears to be modeled after San Diego Comic-Con, which can be going virtual this season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Big-name guests will probably make appearances at this seminar, though at this moment, few people are confirmed.

The Suicide Squad is among the DC movies fans are excited for, but it also remains one of the very mysterious. Gunn is shooting over from the previous manager David Ayer, although this Suicide Squad film isn’t supposed to be a direct continuation of what came before. Besides sharing a few characters, The Suicide Squad looks like a reinvention of their property. Its lengthy cast list includes Margot Robbie (once more playing Harley Quinn), Idris Elba, Taika Waititi, Pete Davidson, Jai Courtney, Joel Kinnaman, Nathan Fillion, and Viola Davis, Together with several others. Not all of them are expected to live through the movie.

Together with the announcement video for DC FanDome (which reveals The Suicide Squad’s new logo), Gunn is shown on social media that he, together with the movie’s cast, will be present on the occasion. Furthermore, Gunn teased “we are planning so much cool stuff.” He didn’t elaborate on anything beyond that, but it is still very exciting news.

For lovers who’ve been eager for more information about The Suicide Squad, this may come as a very welcome surprise. Gunn has been tight-lipped about additional details surrounding The Suicide Squad’s characters and plot. Like who the new characters will be, this could offer the chance for some large screens. Also, because The Suicide Squad completed filming earlier this year and was in post-production ever because Gunn might have some first-look footage to share.

Truly, about what’s going to be unveiled during DC FanDome the possibilities are boundless. Past Wonder Woman 1984, which was recently bumped to October, The Suicide Squad is another DC movie on the launch calendar. This means there’s a good chance a lot of attention will be given to it, especially and cast members will be present. DC fans just need to be patient for just two months, then they might finally get a few of the answers they’ve been waiting for.

