Home Hollywood Suicide Squad 2 Cast & Director Confirmed For DC FanDome Event
HollywoodMovies

Suicide Squad 2 Cast & Director Confirmed For DC FanDome Event

By- Naveen Yadav
- Advertisement -

Director James Gunn and the Throw of The Suicide Squad Have Been Verified for DC’s FanDome Occasion. Announced earlier today, the DC FanDome will probably be a virtual, 24-hour convention jam-packed with advice about DC projects. Including the highly anticipated Snyder Cut of Justice League, The Batman, and, yes, The Suicide Squad. DC FanDome will happen on August 22 and appears to be modeled after San Diego Comic-Con, which can be going virtual this season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Big-name guests will probably make appearances at this seminar, though at this moment, few people are confirmed.

The Suicide Squad is among the DC movies fans are excited for, but it also remains one of the very mysterious. Gunn is shooting over from the previous manager David Ayer, although this Suicide Squad film isn’t supposed to be a direct continuation of what came before. Besides sharing a few characters, The Suicide Squad looks like a reinvention of their property. Its lengthy cast list includes Margot Robbie (once more playing Harley Quinn), Idris Elba, Taika Waititi, Pete Davidson, Jai Courtney, Joel Kinnaman, Nathan Fillion, and Viola Davis, Together with several others. Not all of them are expected to live through the movie.

Also Read:   God of war 5: All you must know about the show

Together with the announcement video for DC FanDome (which reveals The Suicide Squad’s new logo), Gunn is shown on social media that he, together with the movie’s cast, will be present on the occasion. Furthermore, Gunn teased “we are planning so much cool stuff.” He didn’t elaborate on anything beyond that, but it is still very exciting news.

Also Read:   Three Years Of Imprisonment: Amber Heard could face 3-year imprisonment, lose ‘Aquaman’

For lovers who’ve been eager for more information about The Suicide Squad, this may come as a very welcome surprise. Gunn has been tight-lipped about additional details surrounding The Suicide Squad’s characters and plot. Like who the new characters will be, this could offer the chance for some large screens. Also, because The Suicide Squad completed filming earlier this year and was in post-production ever because Gunn might have some first-look footage to share.

Also Read:   Here Is Everything You Know So Far Hotel Transylvania 4

Truly, about what’s going to be unveiled during DC FanDome the possibilities are boundless. Past Wonder Woman 1984, which was recently bumped to October, The Suicide Squad is another DC movie on the launch calendar. This means there’s a good chance a lot of attention will be given to it, especially and cast members will be present. DC fans just need to be patient for just two months, then they might finally get a few of the answers they’ve been waiting for.

- Advertisement -
Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

Must Read

GTA 6: Cast, plot, release and everything you want to know!

Gaming Sakshi Gupta -
GTA 6 release date is probably also away than previously believed. In the present time of publishing, Rockstar Games hasn't formally announced a brand...
Read more

Sex Education Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And How Did Previous Season Finished

Top Stories Naveen Yadav -
This series revolves around the two major lead one the high school man who's acting as a kid and the mother who's also. This...
Read more

‘Manifest’ Season 3 Release Date: All We Know About the Confirmed New Season of the NBC Show

HBO Naveen Yadav -
Manifest has united the NBC shows that are officially coming back a year ago. On June 15, the drama about a group of plane...
Read more

The Walking Dead season 10 finale finally gets release date after coronavirus delay

Top Stories Naveen Yadav -
The Walking Dead's season 10 finale has finally been given a release date following the coronavirus delay. After Covid-19 was declared a worldwide pandemic,...
Read more

Outlander deleted scene: Young Ian scene cut from season 5 Ended

Top Stories Naveen Yadav -
Young Ian (played by John Bell) was in chaos since he returned to Fraser's Ridge in Outlander season five, with him taking hemlock from...
Read more

No Time to Die is bringing back another James Bond Come Back After Long Period?

Top Stories Naveen Yadav -
No Time is the James Bond film for Daniel Craig, who's had an intriguing journey as 007.
Also Read:   Frozen 3 : Expected Storyline And More Other Updates That You Want To Know
His tenure began with Casino Royale, which jettisoned...
Read more

Hunters Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast And Other Details

Amazon Prime Naveen Yadav -
The television show Hunter relies on these as an anecdotal, by a lot of Americans who hit the Nazis by NYC by 1977. Season...
Read more

Suicide Squad 2 Cast & Director Confirmed For DC FanDome Event

Hollywood Naveen Yadav -
Director James Gunn and the Throw of The Suicide Squad Have Been Verified for DC's FanDome Occasion. Announced earlier today, the DC FanDome will...
Read more

Black Adam: The Rock Confirms He’s Attending DC FanDome

Movies Naveen Yadav -
Dark Adam's Dwayne Johnson is the latest DCEU celebrity to confirm his look at the upcoming DC FanDome event. The DC FanDome was announced...
Read more

Hanna Season 2: Check Out The Release Date, Cast, Plot & Storyline

Amazon Prime Vikash Kumar -
The series Premiered on Prime in March 2019 presents audiences to the nominal teenager -- a proficient assassin raised in isolation by her dad,...
Read more
© World Top Trend