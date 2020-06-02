Home TV Series Netflix Stranger Things 3 Cast Details & Episode Schedule
TV SeriesNetflix

Stranger Things 3 Cast Details & Episode Schedule

By- Kavin
- Advertisement -

Stranger Things is an American science fiction-horror web television series. The first season of the series made its initial debut entry on July 15, 2016. based on the positive response from the audience, development has been renewing the season for the fourth consecutive time. The last season of the series received an overwhelming response from the audience around the globe. In this article, I’ll discuss Stranger Things 3 cast details and episode schedule

The series is created by The Duffer Brothers, it follows a Science fiction, Horror, Period drama genre. The Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Cindy Holland, Brian Wright,

Matt Thunell, Karl Gajdusek, Iain Paterson are the executive producers if the television series. Its a co-production between many companies in the entertainment industry.21 Laps Entertainment and Monkey Massacre are the production companies involved in developing the television web series.

Who Are The Cast Included In Stranger Things?

  • Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers,
  • David Harbour as Jim Hoppermore,
  • Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler,
  • Millie Bobby Brown[8] as Eleven / Jane Hopper,
  • Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson,
  • Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair ,
  • Natalia Dyer as Nancy WheelerHawkins,
  • Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byersclose,
  • Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler,
  • Matthew Modine as Martin Brenner,
  • Noah Schnapp as Will Byers,
  • Sadie Sink as Maxine “Max” Mayfield,
  • Joe Keery as Steve Harrington,
  • Dacre Montgomery as Billy Hargrove,
  • Sean Astin as Bob Newby,
  • Paul Reiser as Sam Owens,
  • Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley,
  • Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair,
  • Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman.
Also Read:   Vida Season 3 Release Date, Cast & All Update
Also Read:   American Gods Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Know So Far

Stranger Things: Episode Schedule

  • Season 3 Episode 1: Chapter One: Suzie, Do You Copy? directed by The Duffer Brothers, written by The Duffer Brothers, aired on July 4, 2019,
  • Season 3 Episode 2: The Mall Rats directed by The Duffer Brothers, written by The Duffer Brothers, aired on July 4, 2019,
  • Season 3 Episode 3: The Case of the Missing Lifeguard directed by Shawn Levy, written by William Bridges, aired on July 4, 2019.
  • Season 3 Episode 4: The Sauna Test directed by Shawn Levy, written by Kate Trefey, aired on July 4, 2019,
  • Season 3 Episode 5: The Flayed directed by Uta Briesewitz, written by Paul Dichter, aired on July 4, 2019,
  • Season 3 Episode 6: E Pluribus Unum directed by Uta Briesewitz, written by Curtis Gwinn, aired on July 4, 2019,
  • Season 3 Episode 7: The Bite directed by The Duffer Brothers, written by The Duffer Brothers, aired on July 4, 2019.
  • Season 3 Episode 8: The Battle of Starcourt directed by The Duffer Brothers, written by The Duffer Brothers, aired on July 4, 2019.
Also Read:   Virgin River Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast And All You Want To Know

 

- Advertisement -
Kavin
Kavin Venkat is a Full-stack software developer by profession and an avid writer by passion. He has been writing articles for the last two years. He always proves his dominance in writing article over topics related to television series, films and technology. Passionate writer looking curiously to explore new opportunity. Other than writing article he spends his time developing software and playing cricket.

Must Read

Is the season 3 of “The OA” coming? Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you want to know

Netflix Simran Jaiswal -
The first two seasons of "The OA", a popular mystery drama television series, are already streaming on Netflix. Now, viewers are waiting for season...
Read more

“The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods”: Recent updates on its release date, plot, cast and everything you want to know

Netflix Simran Jaiswal -
The Season Deadly Sins, an impressive and adventurous television anime, is an adaptation of Nakaba's Japanese fantasy manga series. The series premiered on MBS...
Read more

“Peaky Blinders” Season 5: Check out the review and spoilers!!!

Netflix Simran Jaiswal -
"Peaky Blinders" Season 5: Check out the review and spoilers!!!
Also Read:   Cobra Kai Season 3 : Cast, Trailer And All Other Updates!!!!
Genre: Historical fiction Creator: Steven Knight Cast: Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Annabelle Wallis, Neil Maskell, Tom Hardy,...
Read more

Is “Dracula” season 2 coming? Check out the recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you want to know

Netflix Simran Jaiswal -
Do you think vampires exist? Do you think garlic or sunlight can protect you from vampires? To get the answers to all these questions,...
Read more

Fast and Furious 9: Check out the new release date, plot, cast and everything else

Hollywood Simran Jaiswal -
Fans were eagerly waiting for the ninth installment of the "Fast and Furious" franchise as this popular media franchise was all set to release Fast...
Read more

Attack On Titan Season 4: Expected Release date, Cast And Characters

TV Series Sunidhi -
Attack on Titan: Overview This is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama. It is arranged in a fantasy world where humankind...
Read more

Dead To Me Season 2: Release Date, Plot And Some New Character That We Going To See In Season 2

Netflix Sunidhi -
Dead to me is a Netflix dark comedy that was created by Liz Feldman and is notably produced by Will Ferrell and Adam McKay. Dead...
Read more

The Peaky Blinders Season 5: Release Date, Summary, Cast And characters

Entertainment Sunidhi -
The Peaky Blinders were urban street group based in Birmingham, England, that went from the end of the 19th century and after the First...
Read more

The Outer Banks Season 3: Release  Date, Plot, Cast And Characters

Netflix Sunidhi -
Outer Banks is an adventure story teen drama Television series that premiered on Netflix on April 15, 2020, with ten episodes. This series is...
Read more

The Good Place Season 4 Cast Details & Episode Schedule

TV Series Kavin -
The Good Place is an American fantasy-comedy television series. The first season of the series made its debut entry on September 19, 2016. This...
Read more
© World Top Trend