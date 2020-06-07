Stranger Things 3: Cast Details, Episode Schedule And More Update

- Advertisement -

Stranger Things is an American science fiction-horror web television series. The first season of this series made its first debut entry on July 15, 2016. Based on the reaction from the audience, evolution has been renewing the season for the fourth time. The last season of this show received an overwhelming response from the audience around the globe. I’ll discuss Stranger Things 3 cast Information and episode schedule

The series is created by The Duffer Brothers, it follows a Science fiction, Horror, Period drama genre. The Duffer Brothers, Brian Wright, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Cindy Holland,

Matt Thunell, Karl Gajdusek are the producers if the tv series. Its a co-production between many companies in the entertainment industry.21 Laps Entertainment and Monkey Massacre will be the manufacturing companies involved in developing the tv web series.

Who Are The Cast Included In Stranger Things?

Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers,

David Harbour as Jim Hopper more,

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler,

Millie Bobby Brown[8] as Eleven / Jane Hopper,

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson,

Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair,

Natalia Dyer as Nancy WheelerHawkins,

Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byersclose,

Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler,

Matthew Modine as Martin Brenner,

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers,

Sadie Sink as Maxine “Max” Mayfield,

Joe Keery as Steve Harrington,

Dacre Montgomery as Billy Hargrove,

Sean Astin as Bob Newby,

Paul Reiser as Sam Owens,

Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley,

Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair,

Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman.

Stranger Things: Episode Schedule

Season 3 Episode 1: Chapter One: Suzie, Do You Copy? Directed by The Duffer Brothers, composed by The Duffer Brothers, aired on July 4, 2019,

Season 3 Episode 2: The Mall Rats led by The Duffer Brothers, composed by The Duffer Brothers, aired on July 4, 2019,

Season 3 Episode 3: The Case of the Missing Lifeguard directed by Shawn Levy, composed by William Bridges, aired on July 4, 2019.

Season 3 Episode 4: The Sauna Test directed by Shawn Levy, written by Kate Trefey, aired on July 4, 2019,

Season 3 Episode 5: The Flayed led by Uta Briesewitz, written by Paul Dichter, aired on July 4, 2019,

Season 3 Episode 6: E Pluribus Unum directed by Uta Briesewitz, written by Curtis Gwinn, aired on July 4, 2019,

Season 3 Episode 7: The Bite directed by The Duffer Brothers, written by The Duffer Brothers, aired on July 4, 2019.

Season 3 Episode 8: The Battle of Starcourt directed by The Duffer Brothers, composed by The Duffer Brothers, aired on July 4, 2019.