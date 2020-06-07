Home TV Series Netflix Stranger Things 3: Cast Details, Episode Schedule And More Update
TV SeriesNetflix

Stranger Things 3: Cast Details, Episode Schedule And More Update

By- Vikash Kumar
- Advertisement -

Stranger Things is an American science fiction-horror web television series. The first season of this series made its first debut entry on July 15, 2016. Based on the reaction from the audience, evolution has been renewing the season for the fourth time. The last season of this show received an overwhelming response from the audience around the globe. I’ll discuss Stranger Things 3 cast Information and episode schedule

The series is created by The Duffer Brothers, it follows a Science fiction, Horror, Period drama genre. The Duffer Brothers, Brian Wright, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Cindy Holland,

Matt Thunell, Karl Gajdusek are the producers if the tv series. Its a co-production between many companies in the entertainment industry.21 Laps Entertainment and Monkey Massacre will be the manufacturing companies involved in developing the tv web series.

Also Read:   "Designated Survivor" Season 4: Recent updates on release date, plot, cast, episodes and everything you need to know

Who Are The Cast Included In Stranger Things?

  • Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers,
  • David Harbour as Jim Hopper more,
  • Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler,
  • Millie Bobby Brown[8] as Eleven / Jane Hopper,
  • Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson,
  • Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair,
  • Natalia Dyer as Nancy WheelerHawkins,
  • Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byersclose,
  • Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler,
  • Matthew Modine as Martin Brenner,
  • Noah Schnapp as Will Byers,
  • Sadie Sink as Maxine “Max” Mayfield,
  • Joe Keery as Steve Harrington,
  • Dacre Montgomery as Billy Hargrove,
  • Sean Astin as Bob Newby,
  • Paul Reiser as Sam Owens,
  • Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley,
  • Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair,
  • Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman.

Stranger Things: Episode Schedule

  • Season 3 Episode 1: Chapter One: Suzie, Do You Copy? Directed by The Duffer Brothers, composed by The Duffer Brothers, aired on July 4, 2019,
  • Season 3 Episode 2: The Mall Rats led by The Duffer Brothers, composed by The Duffer Brothers, aired on July 4, 2019,
  • Season 3 Episode 3: The Case of the Missing Lifeguard directed by Shawn Levy, composed by William Bridges, aired on July 4, 2019.
  • Season 3 Episode 4: The Sauna Test directed by Shawn Levy, written by Kate Trefey, aired on July 4, 2019,
  • Season 3 Episode 5: The Flayed led by Uta Briesewitz, written by Paul Dichter, aired on July 4, 2019,
  • Season 3 Episode 6: E Pluribus Unum directed by Uta Briesewitz, written by Curtis Gwinn, aired on July 4, 2019,
  • Season 3 Episode 7: The Bite directed by The Duffer Brothers, written by The Duffer Brothers, aired on July 4, 2019.
  • Season 3 Episode 8: The Battle of Starcourt directed by The Duffer Brothers, composed by The Duffer Brothers, aired on July 4, 2019.
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   The Boys season 2: Release Date, Trailer And Everything We Know So Far
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Must Read

See Season 2: Expected Release Date, Possible Cast & All You Need To Know

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Watch is an American science fiction drama web television. The first season of the series received an overwhelming response from the audience. Based on...
Read more

Guardian Season 2: Check Out The Release Date, Cast & All The Major Update

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
There are many films and television dramas that started taking over the internet. We've gathered information. For those who are looking after an Asian...
Read more

Mindhunter Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Read Here All New Updates

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
Mindhunter appeared on Netflix on 13 October 2017. Produced by Joe Penhall, the American offense T.V arrangement Is Dependent upon the real wrongdoing book-Mindhunter...
Read more

Stranger Things 3: Cast Details, Episode Schedule And More Update

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
Stranger Things is an American science fiction-horror web television series. The first season of this series made its first debut entry on July 15,...
Read more

Black Summer Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Should Know

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
Black Summer Season 2 Updates: Here we deliver to you all the new latest updates and each latest part of advice of the show...
Read more

Hotel Beau Sejour Season 2: Release Date, Cast & All The Upcoming News

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
Hotel Beau Séjour is a supernatural crime drama television series. This series' first season made its entrance on 16. Based on the popularity and...
Read more

Star Trek Discovery Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Story And What Happened In Season 2

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
The Star Trek: Discovery is all set to reunite with season 3 of CBS All Access. The series was launched in 2017 and has...
Read more

Bachelor In Paradise Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Updates Here

TV Series Ajeet Kumar -
For is a famed American cum Mexican established elimination reality show-themed series which was released first back in 2014 on ABC. The show follows...
Read more

Greyhound: Check Out The Release Date, Cast, Plot & All You Need To Know

Hollywood Vikash Kumar -
Greyhound is an American war drama. The narrative of the film is based on the 1955 novel The Good Shepherd by C. S. Forester....
Read more

Overlord Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Story And All New Updates

TV Series Ajeet Kumar -
Series is something that could be best for entertainment functions for the age groups, if or not a child or an adult. However, it...
Read more
© World Top Trend