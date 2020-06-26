- Advertisement -

Station 19 is an American action-drama television series. The series has recently completed the third season of the series consisting of 43 episodes. This is one of the most expected series of their year. The third season of the series received an overwhelming response from the entertainment critics and the audience community. Those who are active in social media might have come across the rumors and speculation that has been revolving around the internet for the last couple of days. In this article, I’ll discuss Station 19 season 3 release date, cast, and all updates.

The series is created by Stacy McKee. It follows the action, drama genre. Each episode of the series has a runtime of around 30 minutes, holding more than a million active viewers. Stacy McKee, Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Paris Barclay, Krista Vernoff are the executive producers of the television series. Tia Napolitano, Anupam Nigam, Jim Campolongo, Trey Callaway, Angela Harvey, Phillip Iscove, Christine Larson-Nitzsche are the television series’s producers. Production companies involved in producing the series are Shondaland and ABC Studios.

When Is Station 19 Season 3 Release Date?

Station 19 season 3 has already released on January 23, 2020. Many might have already watched the series. The development has been updating the progress of the series through social media posts and press release s with an intention to engage the audience towards the series. Those who are residents of the United States can enh=joy the series through local television channel network, ABC.

These are the information rated to the release date and streaming details of Station 19 Season 3. However, we’ll update this part once the announcement drops from the development.

Who Are The Cast Included in Station 19 Season 3?

Cast details of the series are frequently updated for the audience through digital media for instant reach. As expected, most of the series from the previous season of the series have been retained with an intention to maintain the flow of the series. We have gathered cast information from the internet sources for you to get the glimpses of information about the performance artist included in the series.

Following are the cast included in Station 19 Season 3

Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andrea “Andy” Herrera,

Jason George as Dr. Benjamin “Ben” Warren, MD,

Grey Damon as Jack Gibson,

Barrett Doss as Victoria “Vic” Hughes,

Alberto Frezza as Ryan Tanner,

Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery,

Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller,

Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop,

Miguel Sandoval as Pruitt Herrera,

Boris Kodjoe as Robert Sullivan,

Marla Gibbs as Edith,

Brett Tucker as Fire Chief Lucas Ripley:,

Brenda Song as JJ ,

Sterling Sulieman as Grant ,

Birgundi Baker as Yemi Miller,

Rigo Sanchez as Rigo Vasquez ,

Kelly Thiebaud as Eva Vasquez,

Pat Healy as Fire Chief Michael Dixonm,

Lachlan Buchanan as Emmett Dixon,

BJ Tanner as Tuck Jones:,

Jee Young Han as Charlotte Dearborn,

Patrick Duffy as Terry ,

Nyle DiMarco as Dylan,

Tracie Thoms as Dr. Diane Lewis,

Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey,

Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Meredith Grey,

Jake Borelli as Dr. Levi Schmitt,

Giacomo Gianniotti as Dr. Andrew DeLuca,

Kelly McCreary as Dr. Maggie Pierce,

Jesse Williams as Dr. Jackson Avery,

Jaicy Elliot as Dr. Taryn Helm,

Alex Blue Davis as Dr. Casey Parker,

Vivian Nixon as Dr. Hannah Brody,

Devin Way as Dr. Blake Simms,

Alex Landi as Dr. Nico Kim,

Stefania Spampinato as Dr. Carina DeLuca,

Caterina Scorsone as Dr. Amelia Shepherd,

Kevin McKidd as Dr. Owen Hunt,

Kim Raver as Dr. Teddy Altman.