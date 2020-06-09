Home Box Office Star Trek Discovery Season 3: Check Out The Release Date, Cast, Plot...
Star Trek Discovery Season 3: Check Out The Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Recant Update

By- Aryan Singh
The American television series star trek: Discovery is just around the corner. The series will be premiered on CBS all access. CBS Television Studios have produced this season of the show in association with a secret hideout and Roddenberry entertainment.

The show has been an all-time favorite amongst the kids and the adults as well. The third season follows the crew of USS discovery as they travel in the future almost 900 years after the original star trek series.

Season 3 release date.

The show was renewed for season 3 in February 2019. However, the filming of the show started in July 2019 till February 2020. It has also been announced that there will be 13 episodes for the show. However, the release date for the show has not yet been announced. The show is set to be premiered by 2020 end. Netflix has the streaming rights of the show in 188 countries. Once the series gets released in the U.S., the episode will stream on Netflix within the next 24 hours.

Season 3 cast

The cast for the show has also been revealed. Sonequa Martin-Green as Michael Burnham, Doug Jones as Saru, Anthony Rapp as Paul Stamets, Mary Wiseman as Aylvia Tilly, Wilson Crus as Hugh Cubber, David Ajala as Cleveland ‘book’ Booker and many other notable artists.

Aryan Singh

