Star Trek Discovery Season 3: Air Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest Information

Star Trek: Discovery is an American television show produced by CBS Television Studios. This series’ third season is set to release in 2020 that would comprise 13 episodes. Julie McNamara, the executive vice-president of initial content at CBS All Access, said in a declaration:

“The enormous success of Star Trek: Discovery’s second season launch exceeded our expectations in both driving subscriber growth and creating a phenomenal response from Star Trek fans”

Who Be Will in the Star Trek: Discovery Season 3?

The celebrities we saw in season 2 would return to reprise their roles. Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Rachael Ancheril, Sara Mitich, Emily Coutts, Ronnie Rowe, Michelle Yeoh, Wilson Cruz, David Ajala and Adil Hussain. Additionally, there are some additions to the cast which include the characters of Spock and Christoper Pike.

The series’ showrunners are Michelle Paradise and Alex Kurtzman. The filming for the series wrapped in February 2020 and began in July 2019. Hence, the entire season can drop.

What Will Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Entail?

The finale of season two saw a jump to the future detach from the former show and to detect new reasons. The crew of USS Discovery travels 900 years in the future to allow them to research a period for your franchise.

Kurtzman, at the San Diego Comic-Con on July 21, commented:

“We made a fairly radical jump to the future at the end of season two — we are going almost 1000 years into the future in year three (950 to be precise), which can be mad. Additional than any Trek series has ever gone before.”

One of the foremost fan theories would be Pike’s return. From the Star Trek Series, Pike ends up residing on Talos-IV with Vina. But, it appears that Pike is set to reunite in Season three of this series. There’s another speculation that the Doctor from Voyager might come in Season 3. CBS has allegedly reached out to Robert Picardo to reprise his role of the physician.