Star Trek Discovery Season 3: Air Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest Information

By- Ajeet Kumar
Star Trek: Discovery is an American television series Made by CBS Television Studios. The third season of the series is set to release in 2020 that would comprise 13 episodes. The of content at CBS All Access, Julie McNamara, said in a declaration:

“The massive success of Star Trek: Discovery’s next season launching exceeded our expectations from driving subscriber growth and generating a phenomenal response from Star Trek fans.”

Who Be Will in the Star Trek: Discovery Season 3?

The actors we saw in season 2 will probably come back to reprise their roles in season 3. Sonequa Martin-Green, Wilson Cruz, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Rachael Ancheril, Sara Mitich, Emily Coutts, Ronnie Rowe, Michelle Yeoh, Doug Jones, David Ajala and Adil Hussain. There are also some new additions to the cast including the characters of Christoper Pike and Spock.

The showrunners of this series are Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise. The filming for the series started in July 2019 and wrapped in February 2020. Hence, there is a chance for the season to drop soon.

What Will Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Entail?

Season two’s finale saw a fairly big leap into the future to detect new reasons and disconnect from the previous series. The crew of USS Discovery travels 900 years in the future to permit them to research a late interval for your franchise.

Kurtzman, in the San Diego Comic-Con on July 21, commented:
“We made a fairly radical jump into the future at the end of season two — we are going almost 1000 years into the future in season three (950 to be exact ), which is mad. Additional than any Trek series has ever gone before.”

Among the foremost fan, theories are the return of Pike. From the original Star Trek Series, Pike ends up residing with Vina. It appears that Pike is set to reunite in Season three of this series. There is another speculation that the Doctor from Voyager might come aboard in Season 3. CBS has reached out to Robert Picardo to reprise his role of the Doctor.

Ajeet Kumar

