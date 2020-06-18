Spider Man 3 : Cast, Release Date, Plot And Trailer

- Advertisement -

Spider-Man 3 has experienced a more rapid advancement than you would have expected after Spider-Man: Far From Home became a billion-dollar hit. Since 2015, the planet has witnessed some crazy experiences by the Queens-born wall-crawler played with the millennial favorite Tom Holland in the MCU, and quite soon, the entire world will be blessed with more of these exciting experiences with Spider-Man 3!

Release Date

The calendar year 2021 will be significant as it will be the first time that the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise will release four titles in one calendar year. According to the rumor mill, the fans could expect this gem to hit the theatres by July 16, 2021.

Cast

That is about all we know so much for yields that are supported, but we could guess other potential comebacks. He seemed to be wounded at the end of Far From Home, but given his trickster manners, we can’t make sure that he is dead. JK Simmons will return as J Jonah Jameson after that brilliant mid-credits scene at Far From Home, once we work out if it’s the same J Jonah Jameson as in Sam Raimi’s trilogy. It seems if we are going to have any sort of crossover, then it’d have to become Tom Hardy as Venom and today that Morbius has drawn the MCU and Sony’s Spider-Man universe together, all bets are off.

Plot

Every MCU movie that has graced the screens so much has always been shrouded with mystery, making Spider-Man 3’s situation no exception. The film ended with the massive cliffhanger of the sin of Spider-Man’s individuality. Most probably, the sequel could pick up out of here. There isn’t much known about the fundamental villain’s character which could shed some light onto the plot.

Trailer

Since the production remains invisibly with the ongoing pandemic, there are not any trailers yet released. But it is probably that we would get a van or even a teaser of this blockbuster either right before the end of 2020 or by the beginning of 2021, contemplating the way the team could resume production by July 2021.