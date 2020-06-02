Spider Man 3 : Cast, Release Date, Plot And More Other News!

- Advertisement -

Spider-Man 3 has experienced a tougher development than you’d have expected after Spider-Man: Far From Home turned into a huge hit. Initially, it seemed just like Tom Holland’s MCU stint was as Sony and Disney failed to achieve a new deal, but that door was shut for a very brief interval and Spidey was back at the MCU. But that was not the decision of the behind-the-scenes challenges because of the current worldwide situation, so what’s occurring with Spider-Man 3 right now and when can we expect to observe the web-slinger back?

Release Date

Spider-Man 3 was initially set for release on July 16, 2021, as part of this much-anticipated Phase 4 of the MCU. This whole Stage has had a reshuffle though as a result of Dark Widow being postponed to November 2020, thus today Spider-Man 3 is set to swing into UK and US cinemas on November 5, 2021.

Cast

That’s about all we know so far for confirmed returns, but we could guess other prospective comebacks. He seemed to be hurt at the end of Far From Home, but given his trickster ways, we can’t guarantee that he is dead. JK Simmons will hopefully return as J Jonah Jameson then vibrant mid-credits scene in Far From Home, once we work out whether it’s the same J Jonah Jameson as in Sam Raimi’s trilogy.

It seems if we are going to have any sort of crossover, then it’d want to become Tom Hardy as Venom and now that Morbius has drawn the MCU and Sony’s Spider-Man universe collectively, all bets are off. It’s pure speculation for now as it is difficult to envision Hardy’s shoot Venom fitting together with the tone of this MCU, but who knows.

Storyline

There isn’t anything official that’s been shown about the film’s plot nonetheless, besides Holland asserting that it is”absolutely insane”. Far From Home left Peter at a very interesting place as, thanks to Mysterio and J Jonah Jameson, the entire world knows who he is.

Well, that is if they think”controversial information website” TheDailyBugle.net.

And what’s more, Spidey was blamed for Mysterio’s destruction, so he’s in a small awkward situation — unless Doctor Strange helps out using a forgetting spell. If Mysterio remains alive, however, it will set up the intriguing potential of the Sinister Six being included in the threequel.