Snowpiercer Episode 6 Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

Kavin
Snowpiercer is an American post-apocalyptic dystopian thriller television drama series. The first season of the series released recently has gained a perfect moment reaching the audience. Snowpiercer season 1 has completed 5 episodes, and fans are looking curiously towards the sixth episode of the series. In this article, I’ll discuss Snowpiercer episode 6 release date, cast, and all you need to know.

Josh Friedman and Graeme Manson develop the series. It follows the Drama, Dystopian fiction, Thriller, Post-apocalyptic genre. The film is based on the 2013 South Korean-Czech film Snowpiercer Le Transperceneige by Jacques Lob, Benjamin Legrand, and Jean-Marc Rochette. Scott Derrickson, Bong Joon-ho, Dooho Choi, Miky Lee, Tae-Sung Jeong, Lee Tae-hun, Park Chan-wook, Matthew O’Connor, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, James Hawes, Graeme Manson are the executive producers of the television series. Each episode of the series has a runtime of around 50 minutes, holding more than a million active viewers.

When Is Snowpiercer Episode 6 Release Date?

Snowpiercer episode 6 will be released on June 21, 2020. This is if the series follows the previous release schedule. Based on the information from the leaks and suggestions suggest that there won’t be any changes in the release date of the Snowpiercer Episode 6. Fans can enjoy the Snowpiercer Episode 6 on as announced by development. Those who are interested can enjoy the series through the American local cable channel network, TNT. These are the information related to the release date and streaming details of Snowpiercer Episode 6.

Who Are The Cast Included In Snowpiercer Episode 6?

The development has been updating the cast details of the series on a regular interval of time to engage the audience towards the upcoming episode. It’s said that development has a huge list of performance artists while approaching the series. It has been revealed that it took longer before settling down and starting the series’s shooting progress. We have gathered cast information from internet sources.

Following are the cast included in Snowpiercer Episode 6

  • Jennifer Connelly as Melanie Cavill,
  • Daveed Diggs as Andre Layton,
  • Mickey Sumner as Bess Till,
  • Alison Wright as Ruth Wardell,
  • Iddo Goldberg as Bennett,
  • Susan Park as Jinju Seong,
  • Katie McGuinness as Josie Wellstead,
  • Sam Otto as John “Oz” Osweiller,
  • Sheila Vand as Zarah,
  • Mike O’Malley as Roche,
  • Annalise Basso as Lilah Folger Jr.,
  • Jaylin Fletcher as Miles,
  • Lena Hall as Miss Audrey,
  • Roberto Urbina as Avi
  • Sasha Frolova as Pixi Aariak,
  • Benjamin Haigh as Fergus McConnell,
  • Rowan Blanchard as Alexandra,
  • Steven Ogg as Pike,
  • Timothy V. Murphy as Commander Grey,
  • Happy Anderson as Dr. Henry Klimpt.
Kavin
Kavin Venkat is a Full-stack software developer by profession and an avid writer by passion. He has been writing articles for the last two years. He always proves his dominance in writing article over topics related to television series, films and technology. Passionate writer looking curiously to explore new opportunity. Other than writing article he spends his time developing software and playing cricket.

