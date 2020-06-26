Home TV Series Netflix Sex Education Season 3: Release Date, Cast And What We Know So...
Sex Education Season 3: Release Date, Cast And What We Know So Far

By- Ajeet Kumar
One of the most popular comedy series, Sex Education, is shortly coming up with its third season on Netflix. It is. The series has been critically acclaimed and has received plenty of favorable reviews. It had become successful commercially and is one of those show with 40 million viewership.

The story revolves around a socially awkward teenager Otis, who doesn’t have much knowledge of physical connections but gets great enough tips. Consistently being around such conversations, Otis became somewhat hesitant. But considering his understanding of the topic as a chance to improve his standing, he opens a clinic to help out his classmates who have been suffering from physical issues.

Is There A Release Date For Season 3?

Nothing has been announced regarding the launch date of Season 3. The series was revived back in February 2020, and the production was supposed to begin in March. But on account of the epidemic of COVID-19, the production process has been put on hold. All of the release schedules have been delayed for a few months. Usually, the third season was supposed to be released in January 2021. However, maintaining the new situation, it is safe to say that we will have the ability to catch a glimpse of this series.

Who Is The Cast Of Season 3?

In the case of the throw, all lead actors are expected to return. Ncuti Gatwa as Eric, Emma Mackey as Maeve, Asa Butterfield as Otis, Connor Swindells as Adam, and all other actors will be reprising their roles. New characters are supposed to be part of the season.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the third season. We expect to get some upgrades soon, and until then, stay tuned!

Ajeet Kumar

