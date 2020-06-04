Sex Education season 3: Everything you need to know

- Advertisement -

Sex Education tells us about teen Otis Milburn (Butterfield), who is the son of his sex therapist mother, Jean (Anderson), who happens to possess a wealth of knowledge in things of erotic nature. Thus, in keeping with the maxim, “those who can’t do, teach,” in Season 1, Otis uses his unconventional learnedness. He teamed up with his secret crush, a girl named Maeve (Emma Mackey), to hold secret sex therapy sessions.

Sex education Season 3 Cast:

We can tell from the previous two seasons about the cast of season three. They will return to play their roles in the upcoming third season:

Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn

Gillian Anderson as Jean Milburn

Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong

Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley

Connor Swindells as Adam Groff

Kedar Williams -Stirring as Jackson Marchetti

Alistair Petrie as Michael Groff

Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee Gibbs

Tanya Reynolds as Lily Iglehart

Patricia Allison as Ola Nyman

Jim Howick as Colin Hendricks

Mimi Keene as Ruby Matthews

Sex Education Season 3 Release Date:

Sex Education Season 3 doesn’t have a release date as of yet. However, we are guessing that the third season will land around January 2021.