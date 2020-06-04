Sex Education season 3: Everything you need to know

- Advertisement -
Sex Education tells us about teen Otis Milburn (Butterfield), who is the son of his sex therapist mother, Jean (Anderson), who happens to possess a wealth of knowledge in things of erotic nature. Thus, in keeping with the maxim, “those who can’t do, teach,” in Season 1, Otis uses his unconventional learnedness. He teamed up with his secret crush, a girl named Maeve (Emma Mackey), to hold secret sex therapy sessions.
Sex education Season 3 Cast:
We can tell from the previous two seasons about the cast of season three. They will return to play their roles in the upcoming third season:
- Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn
- Gillian Anderson as Jean Milburn
- Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong
- Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley
- Connor Swindells as Adam Groff
- Kedar Williams -Stirring as Jackson Marchetti
- Alistair Petrie as Michael Groff
- Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee Gibbs
- Tanya Reynolds as Lily Iglehart
- Patricia Allison as Ola Nyman
- Jim Howick as Colin Hendricks
- Mimi Keene as Ruby Matthews
Sex Education Season 3 Release Date:
Sex Education Season 3 doesn’t have a release date as of yet. However, we are guessing that the third season will land around January 2021.
- Advertisement -