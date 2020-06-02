Home TV Series See Season 2 Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know
See Season 2 Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

By- Kavin
See is an American science fiction drama web television. The first season of the series received an overwhelming response from the audience around the globe. Based on the positive response from the audience development has renewed the second season of the series. This is one of the few series which got renewed soon after the completion of the previous season. In this article, I’ll discuss See season 2 release date, cast and episode schedule

The series is created by Steven Knight, it follows Action-adventure, Drama, and Science fiction genre. Francis Lawrence, Steven Knight, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Kristen Campo are the executive producers of the television series. Production companies involved in producing the series are Quaker Moving Pictures, Chernin Entertainment, Endeavor Content, Nebula Star. The first season of the series consists of 8 episodes.

When Is See Season 2 Release Date?

As of now, we don’t have any official confirmation about the see season 2. It’s expected that the season will be released later this year. We don’t have any announcement from the development. Leaks and speculations suggest information about the release date of See season 2, we stand with a motive to provide information from the reliable source. We’ll keep you updated once the announcement drops from the development. Check our website for more regular updates.

Who Are The Cast Included In See Season 2?

We don’t have any official confirmation about the cast details of see season 2. Based on the latest report, it’s said that there won’t be any major changes in the cast details of the television web series. Many might know the fact that complete cast details of the series will be out only a few days before the actual release date. We need to sit back and relax for some time to get the cast details of See season 2. However, we’ll update once the cast details of the series drop from the development.

Following are the cast included in See season 2

  • Jason Momoa as Baba Voss,
  • Alfre Woodard as Paris,
  • Sylvia Hoeks as Queen Kane,
  • Hera Hilmar as Maghra,
  • Christian Camargo as Tamacti Jun,
  • Archie Madekwe as Kofun,
  • Nesta Cooper as Haniwa,
  • Yadira Guevara-Prip as Bow Lion,
  • Mojean Aria as Gether Bax,
  • Luc Roderique as Arca,
  • Tantoo Cardinal as The Dreamer,
  • Marilee Talkington as Souter Bax,
  • Lauren Glazier as Nyrie,
  • Franz Drameh as Boots,
  • Timothy Webber as Cutter,
  • Jessica Harper as Cora,
  • Joshua Henry as Jerlamarel.
See season 2: Plot Details

As of now, we don’t have any official confirmation about the plot details of See season 2. We’ll keep you updated once the announcement drops from the development.

Kavin

