Santa Clarita Diet Season 4 Release Date, Cast & All Updates

- Advertisement -

Santa Clarita Diet is an American horror-comedy web television series. The first season of the series made its debut entry into the television entertainment industry on February 3, 2017. This is one of the few series in the industry which gets renewed soon after the completion of the previous season of the series. The series has completed the third season of the series consisting of 30 episodes. Each episode of the series ahs a runtime of around 30 minutes, holding more than a million active viewers. In this article, I’ll discuss the Santa Clarita Diet season 4 release date, cast, and all you need to know.

The series is created by Victor Fresco. It follows the Horror-comedy genre. Victor Fresco,

Tracy Katsky, Aaron Kaplan, Drew Barrymore, Chris Miller, Ember Truesdell, Timothy Olyphant, Clay Graham, Michael A. Ross, Andy Weil, Jane Wiseman, Brittany Segal,

Ruben Fleischer is the executive producer of the television series. The production companies involved in producing the series are Kapital Entertainment, KatCo

Flower Films, Garfield Grove, Olybomb Entertainment.

When is Santa Clarita Diet Season 4 Release Date?

As of now, we don’t have any official confirmation about the Santa Clarita Diet season 4 release date. Based on the information from the rumors and speculations suggest that there won’t be Santa Clarita Diet season 4. The development has already announced that the series completed with the third and the final season of the series. If the development renewed the fourth season of the series, fans could enjoy the series through online video streaming platform, Netflix.

These are the information related to the release date and streaming details of Santa Clarita Diet season 4. However, we’ll update you once the announcement drops from the development.

Who Are The Cast included in Santa Clarita Diet season 4?

As of now, we don’t have any information about the cast included in Santa Clarita Diet season 4. It’s said that the fourth season of the series gets renewed development will retain most of the cast from the previous season with an intention to maintain the flow of the series. We have gathered cast detail from the previous season for you to get the glimpses of information about the cast included in the series.

Following are the cast included in Santa Clarita Diet season 4

Drew Barrymore as Sheila Hammond,

Timothy Olyphant as Joel Hammond,

Liv Hewson as Abby Hammond,

Skyler Gisondo as Eric Bemis,

Ricardo Chavira as Dan Palmer,

Mary Elizabeth Ellis as Lisa Palmer,

Andy Richter as Carl Coby,

Richard T. Jones as Rick,

Joy Osmanski as Alondra,

Kaylee Bryant as Sarah,

athan Fillion (seasons 1–2) and Alan Tudyk (season 3) as Gary West,

Natalie Morales as Anne Garcia,

Thomas Lennon as Andrei Novak,

Ramona Young as Ramona,

Sydney Park as Winter,

Grace Zabriskie as Mrs. Bakavić (season 1),

DeObia Oparei as Loki Hayes (season 1),

Portia de Rossi as Dr. Cora Wolf (season 1),

Zachary Knighton as Paul (seasons 2–3),

Jee Young Han as Marsha (season 2),

Ethan Suplee as Tommy (season 3),

Matt Shively as Christian (seasons 2–3),

Kerri Kenney-Silver as Petra Blazic (season 3),

Linda Lavin as Jean,

Goran Višnjić as Dobrivoje Poplović (season 3),

Markie Post as Becky,

Patton Oswalt as Dr. Hasmedi,

Ryan Hansen as Bob Jonas,

Derek Waters as Anton,

Ravi Patel as Ryan,

Jonathan Slavin as Ron,

Gary to bite him.

Joel McHale as Chris,

Maggie Lawson as Christa,

Gerald McRaney as Ed Thune,

Leo Howard as Sven,

Malcolm Barrett as Morgan,

Miraj Grbić as Vlado in season 3