"Santa Clarita Diet" Season 4: Check out the latest updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything else  

By- Simran Jaiswal
Netflix‘s “Santa Clarita Diet” has so far released three seasons. Now, its fans are waiting for the arrival of the fourth season of this series. But the major question is whether Netflix will renew the series for the fourth season.

This series is a perfect blend of elements of horror and comedy. This creation of Victor Fresco has been received well by both fans and critics.

This series focuses on the life of a couple, Joel and Sheila, living in Santa Clarita, California. Joel and Sheila Hammond are real estate agents, but their life takes a sharp turn when Sheila gets transformed into a zombie.

The first season of the series premiered on February 3, 2017, whereas the second and third seasons of the series premiered on March 23, 2018, and March 29, 2019, respectively.

Now, its fans are longing for the fourth season. So, let’s see what information we have about the fourth season.

Release date of “Santa Clarita Diet” Season 4

Fans of this popular horror-comedy series are waiting for its fourth season, but now it seems their wish will never be fulfilled.

On April 26, 2019, Netflix announced the cancellation of Santa Clarita Diet, and the hopes of viewers to watch season 4 were crushed.

What could we have expected from “Santa Clarita Diet” Season 4?

The plot of the “Santa Clarita diet” revolves around the struggle of a couple of Santa Clarita, California. They are real estate agents, but the equilibrium of their lives gets disturbed when Sheila becomes undead and craves human flesh.

Joel, along with the family, tries to deal with her craving as well as neighbors and many other problems.

The third season of the “Santa Clarita diet” was indeed a cliffhanger. At the end of season 3, Mr. Ball Legs tries to kill Joel, and in the hope of saving Joel, Sheila transforms Joel into a zombie.

If the fourth season were not canceled, it would have explored the journey of Joel as a zombie.

Whom could we have expected in “Santa Clarita Diet” Season 4?

The cast of this series includes Drew Barrymore as Sheila Hammond, Timothy Olyphant as Joel Hammond, Liv Hewson as Abby Hammond, Skyler Gisondo as Eric Bemic, and many others.

If season 4 were not canceled, these characters would have surely returned.

Stay with us for more updates.

Simran Jaiswal

So far, four titles under this...
“Santa Clarita Diet” Season 4: Check out the latest updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything else  

This live-action...
