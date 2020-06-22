Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G: Launch Date, Cost, Specs And Leaked Info

- Advertisement -

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G debuted this past immediately vaulting to the head of the course to get foldable phones. Not only did the brand new foldable of Samsung avoid the Galaxy Fold and Motorola Razr’s hardware reliability problems, but it offered solid specs than we had seen from smartphones at a marginally lower cost.

But one attribute was arguably missing from the Galaxy Flip Z: 5G support, But it looks like Samsung is ready to tackle that with brand new hardware.

A Galaxy Z Flip sequel is allegedly in the works that add 5G connectivity to the foldable mobile phone. But it’s uncertain whether Samsung has some other tricks up its sleeve to the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. Will this Galaxy Z Flip still have what it takes to stand out with more watertight phones along the road?

We have gathered all of the rumors concerning the Galaxy Z Flip 5G (or is it that the Galaxy Z Flip 2?) Let’s go over what we know about its release date, specs, price, and more.

Galaxy Z Flip 5G: Release date

Samsung is unbelievably reliable regarding its statement dates in the last several years, and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G appears to be pegged for the organization’s semiannual Unpacked Event. This latest one is likely to happen in August, with sources indicating that August 5 will be the date for the significant event.

Among those sources is Jon Prosser, the reliable tipster, and host of FrontPage Tech. And while Galaxy Notice 20 is the star of that series, he’s expecting foldable phones — the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy Fold two — to debut alongside Samsung phablet.

Prosser anticipates all three of those devices — the Note 20, Fold two, and Galaxy Z Flip 5G — to boat August 20.

Galaxy Z Flip 5G: Price

Though the first Galaxy Z Flip was the very economical true foldable we’ve seen so far, it isn’t easy to use that term when speaking to a system that costs $1,380.

Adding 5G into the mix certainly isn’t likely to help bring costs down; however, depending on what changes are being made to the device, we may see only a minimal price bump.

Maintaining the Galaxy Z Flip below $1,500 seems like a realizable goal for Samsung if 5G is the one new feature introduced, and it would also keep some separation from the more massive Galaxy Flip 2 that’s expected to cost between $1,780 and $1,980.

If however, Samsung switches into the Snapdragon 865 because of its built-in 5G support instead of only adding the Snapdragon X50 modem into the Snapdragon 855 Plus found at the Galaxy Z Switch, that’s all but certain to increase the price of the telephone.

Galaxy Z Flip 5G or Galaxy Z Flip 2?

It’s only been six months since the initiation of the Galaxy Z Flip; therefore, if a new foldable flip cellphone arrives in August, it is difficult to feel that Samsung will present a true successor to this gadget. It might only be a 5G edition of the Z Flip with a couple of other alterations.

One switch that might be in the cards for a 5G version of the Galaxy Z Flip would be a larger battery. The first Galaxy Z Flip featured a 3,300 mAh battery that could be severely strained by 5G connectivity. Once the smartphone holds out for around 10 hours, that telephone lasted only 8 hours and 16 minutes on our battery test.

That said, it’s not unprecedented for Samsung to release a sequel so soon after the original. After all, it had been in the August 2019 Unpacked Event when Samsung introduced the Galaxy Watch Active 2, which came just six months after its predecessor.

It was just February if the Galaxy Z Flip debuted.

Still, it’s more probable that Samsung holds out until the next year to roll out a Galaxy Z Flip 2. The business generally holds another Unpacked occasion in February, and this one would comprise the Galaxy S30 plus also a sequel to the Z Flip annually after the original’s release.

We do not have a lot of evidence to select the characteristics a Galaxy Z Flip 2 might add with the exclusion of a possible camera upgrade. A patent depicted a couple of possible arrays to get a Galaxy Z Flip two, which would presumably add ultra-wide lenses and a telephoto lens.

As for that which we’d love to see, a slightly larger exterior screen for your Galaxy Z Flip two would improve that consumer experience and permit you to open the main display even less frequently. This would also help with the battery lifetime, the feature we would like to view Samsung address in any Galaxy Z Switch follow-up.

Galaxy Z Flip: 5G connectivity

Therefore the one feature which we can certainly rely on in the Galaxy Z Flip 5G is 5G. However, what will that mean to the phone? Because of the state of 5G in America, not only do the networks all not offer the same 5G coverage options that are specific but not every 5G apparatus provides the 5G support.

Require the Galaxy S20. The version that came debuted initially worked with 5G, and that’s what makes up the bulk of 5G coverage for AT&T and T-Mobile. A unique variant of this Galaxy S20 for Verizon’s mmWave-based 5G network debuted in June. Those mmWave antennas take up additional space on a telephone, and distance isn’t just in abundance at the Galaxy Z Flip design.

Considering the most significant advantage to buying a 5G apparatus at this phase is to future-proof your gadget for improved 5G systems, paying for a phone with restricted 5G support doesn’t seem like an excellent investment. So if Samsung is currently going to match or exceed the original $ 1,380 price tag using a 5G model of the Z Flip, it had better be one that may utilize all the networks.

Galaxy Z Flip: Other attributes

The first Galaxy Z Switch runs on a Snapdragon 855 Plus chip with 8GB of RAM. The phone provides 256GB of storage, two 12MP rear cameras, and also a 10MP camera. While we are not expecting any significant changes for the Galaxy Z Switch 5G hardware, there are a few possibilities.

The move to a slightly larger battery is the most probably on account of the power needs for 5G, especially in light of current 5G coverage. The step to the Snapdragon 865 chip with built-in 5G is also a chance, even though the price might be too reasonable to keep the cost that Samsung would like for this particular gadget. By choosing a less powerful Snapdragon 765, processor Samsung can go in a different direction — it’s got a 5G modem, although not quite as much processing muscle as the 8 Series chipsets.

Both the RAM and internal storage are already adequate, and we assume that Samsung is going to save more than internal changes for the Galaxy Z Flip two in 2021.

Galaxy Z Flip 5G: Outlook

The Galaxy Z Flip is the best foldable phone to date with a solid structure, modern smartphone specs, plus some smart use of this folding screen beyond only the form variable and gee-whiz factor of a folding phone. It is also the least expensive of the true foldable on the market at this time, and while that’s not a bar, it’s certainly a point in its favor.

When the Galaxy Z Flip 5G is just the original Galaxy Z Flip with 5G tacked, it feels like taking a market device, especially in light of the reality that 5G networks are still evolving. There’s incredibly limited accessibility to 5G rates across most of the U.S., and even for those that do have access to 5G systems, a strike battery life would present be a real problem for this device.

Unless there is a remarkably minimal cost hike or better yet the Galaxy Z Flip 5G takes on the $1,380 cost of the original, Samsung has a lot of convincing to do about this rumored phone.