Samsung Galaxy Watch 3: Launch Date, Specs, And More Info

By- Kumar Saurabh
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is coming soon, and we’ve got a reasonably good idea about what to expect from Samsung smartwatch based on evidence and leaks up to this stage.

We raved about stable physical fitness features, its design, and four-day battery lifetime within our Samsung Galaxy Watch review. Tizen has enhanced to be a competitor. Though we like the platform on the Apple Watch and we’re excited to see it to some brand new device.

SAMSUNG GALAXY WATCH 3 SPECS LEAKED

Starting price: $399
Screen: 1.2 inches/1.4 inches
Size: 41 x 42.5 x 11.3 mm/45 x 46.2 x 11.1 Millimeter
RAM: 1GB
Storage: 8GB
Battery: 247 mAh / 340 mAh
Water/dust resistance: IP68
OS: Tizen 5.5
Characteristics: pulse-reading, ECG, blood pressure monitoring

The first smartwatch of Samsung has not received a direct refresh and surfaced in summer 2018. The Business has launched the Samsung Galaxy Watch Lively in the interim. Therefore the lifestyle-focused Galaxy Watch is long overdue and will be called the Galaxy Watch 3 to prevent confusion.

The first Galaxy Watch was one of the greatest smartwatches we’ve tested, and the Apple Watch Series 5 could be challenged by a variant with specs.

Some indications point to the Galaxy Watch 3 arriving alongside the Galaxy Notice 20 in late summer. If that is the case, it will establish a showdown this fall that the Apple Watch 6 is anticipated.

If FCC filings are any indication, it might come, however.

Here is what we know so far about the Galaxy Watch 3: rumors and leaks about its release date, features, and much more.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 newest news

An image of this Galaxy Watch 3 in a sleek new color have leaked online — have a look at the end”Bronze” today.
SamMobile leaked the entire spec list for the new Galaxy Watch, which comprises bigger displays, lots of borrowed tech from the Galaxy Watch Active 2, and the return of rotating bezel navigation.
XDA Developers found assets in the Galaxy Wearable program that directed towards the Galaxy Watch 3 nomenclature.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 release date

It’s difficult to nail down the Galaxy Watch 3’s launch date. Say it’s coming in July. We can learn about the smartwatch in a few weeks if that is the case.

Samsung could also show off its new smartwatch during its next ruling, Unpacked event on August 5, where the Samsung Galaxy Notice 20 and Samsung Galaxy Twist two are anticipated to start.

Wearable devices recently seen on a Chinese regulator’s website suggest the launching is currently occurring. MySmartPrice found listings for two distinct Samsung Watch versions.

Two Galaxy Watch models have received FCC certification as of May 28 as well. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 of Samsung surfaced summer after an FCC certification was obtained by it. There is no guarantee that the company is about to take its newest wearable.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 priceThe Galaxy Watch 3 in”Bronze.”

The first Galaxy Watch maxed out at $400 for the LTE version and started at $329. We would suppose the Galaxy Watch 3 will probably cost at least as much, if not more. For instance, the Apple Watch Series 5 begins at $399.

Expect to spend around $400 if you’re waiting on the Galaxy Watch 3. Take a look at if you’re in the market for a wearable under $200 the best cheap smartwatches we have reviewed.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 layout

We’ve got a fantastic sense of this Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 design due to leaked pictures that reveal some key elements.

It will feature the bezel, such as the original Galaxy Watch. When we analyzed it, we discovered that the bezel smart and useful. Spinning the dial was a fantastic alternative to poke something on the Tizen OS of Samsung with our fingers or swiping. For example, we can rotate the dial, which has a mechanism that is pleasing clicking, to browse between menu displays.

According to an FCC certification, the Galaxy Watch 3 will probably even arrive in 5ATM evaluation water resistance, Gorilla Glass DX screen, a steel case standard durability, and onboard GPS.

Newer leaks revealed a 45mm and 41mm version of the watch, which will have screens but a smaller size than the original text. Additionally, it affirmed the case materials, which is titanium or stainless steel based on the model.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

 

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 specs and battery lifetime

The Galaxy Watch 3 is rumored to be receiving a spec boost within the first Galaxy Watch. According to Samsung, the watch will arrive in two versions and will support 8GB of storage. That can be double of the new Galaxy Watch provides, but still a quarter of those 32GB.

The battery size is shrinking according to SamMobile’s leaks – 247 mAh and 340 mAh from the variations that are 41mm and 45mm, respectively. But since these are the same size batteries like those in the Galaxy Watch Lively 2, Samsung has managed to keep battery life the same as before, if not a bit better thanks to software improvements.

As for features, expect more details as we get closer to the Galaxy Watch 3 launch date to leak out. But we’re pretty sure that the Galaxy Watch Lively 2’s blood pressure attribute — that went live on that device — are also encouraged by the Galaxy Watch 3. That feature enables users to let blood pressure is gauged by the Samsung Health Monitor app after they’ve calibrated their view with a blood pressure monitor.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 prognosis

We have been impressed by Galaxy Watch Energetic models. By the organization’s past Galaxy Watch, so assuming fitness attributes are brought by it to a design, we can have a highly capable wearable en route.

Since the second largest smartwatch manufacturer, Samsung has the opportunity to challenge Apple (along with the Apple Watch 6) because of its wearable throne this season. Apple pushes the boundaries on productivity, health, and staying connected to our lives, making its smartwatch our pick for several decades. However, for battle, the Galaxy Watch 3 is primed with an amazing rotating bezel, an array of detectors, and a charm to Android users.

