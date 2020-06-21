Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 And Galaxy 2: Launch Date,Cost, Specs And More

- Advertisement -

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is coming this summer, and the escapes are heating up. Samsung has not announced its smartwatch yet, but there is plenty of proof that its debut is right around the corner.

Our Samsung Galaxy Watch review raved about battery life, robust physical fitness features, and design. Tizen has improved to become a competitor, although we generally like the Watch OS platform on the Apple Watch, and we’re eager to see it on a brand new apparatus.



Samsung’s first smartwatch debuted in summer 2018 and has not received a direct refresh because. The Business has established the Samsung Galaxy Watch Lively in the interim, coming out with a sequel in the form of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Energetic 2. Therefore the lifestyle-focused Galaxy Watch is long overdue for a facelift.

The first Galaxy Watch was one of the best smartwatches we’ve tested, and also a version with beefed-up specs could challenge the Apple Watch Series 5.

Some indications point to the Galaxy Watch 2 (or Watch 3) coming alongside the Galaxy Note 20 in the summer. If that’s true, it might set up a showdown that the Apple Watch 6, which is expected this fall.

It might come sooner if FCC filings that are fresh are any indication.

Here is what else we know up to now, such as rumors and leaks about its release date, features and more, about the Galaxy Watch two.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 (Galaxy Watch 3) latest news (June 21)

SamMobile leaked the entire spec list for its newest Galaxy Watch, which features bigger screens, lots of borrowed tech from the Galaxy Watch Lively 2, and the yield of rotating bezel navigation.

XDA Developers found assets in the Galaxy Wearable app that directed towards the Galaxy Watch 3 nomenclature.

Based on certification in the NBTC, Samsung’s second wearable could be known as the Galaxy Watch 3. This title change might help avoid confusion with Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Lively 2.

Samsung Galaxy Watch two (Galaxy Watch 3) cost

SAMSUNG GALAXY WATCH 2 SPECS (RUMORED)

Starting price: $399

Display: 1.2 inches/1.4 inches

Size: 41 x 42.5 x 11.3 mm/45 x 46.2 x 11.1 Millimeter

RAM: 1GB

Storage: 8GB

Battery: 247 mAh / 340 mAh

Water/dust resistance: IP68

OS: Tizen 5.5

Features: pulse-reading, ECG, blood pressure tracking

The first Galaxy Watch started at $329 and maxed out at $400 for the LTE model. We’d guess the Galaxy Watch two will charge at least as much, if not more. For context, the Apple Watch Series 5 begins at $399.

Expect to invest around $400, if you’re awaiting the Galaxy Watch 2. Take a look at if you’re out there for a wearable under $200, the best cheap smartwatches we’ve reviewed.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 (Galaxy Watch 3) launch date

As for the launch date of the Galaxy Watch 2, we’d love to believe Samsung will spill on its new smartwatch. These usually occur in late summer, around September or August, but because of flaws in the industry resulting from the coronavirus outbreak, the launch date could be pushed back.

The Galaxy Watch could be released by Samsung 2 sooner and without an occasion, also. Wearable devices spotted on a Chinese regulator’s website suggest the launch is currently occurring. MySmartPrice discovered listings for 2 Samsung Watch models.

Two Galaxy Watch models have received FCC certification as of May 28 too. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 of Samsung surfaced 4 times after it received an FCC certificate last summer. There’s no guarantee that the company is ready to take its wearable.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 (Galaxy Watch 3) design

We have a sense of this Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 layout due to leaked images that show some elements.

It will feature the bezel like the original Galaxy Watch. We found the bezel useful and smart when we analyzed it. Spinning the dial was a great alternative to trying to poke together with our finger at something on the Tizen OS of Samsung or swiping. By way of example, we could rotate the dial, which has a satisfying clicking mechanism to navigate between menu displays.

According to an FCC certification, the Galaxy Watch two will come in 5ATM evaluation water resistance, Gorilla Glass DX screen, a stainless steel case standard durability, and onboard GPS.

Newer leaks showed there would be a 45mm and 41mm version of this watch, which may have screens but a smaller total size than the original text. It supported the case materials, which will be titanium or stainless steel, depending on the design.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 (Galaxy Watch 3) specs and battery lifetime

The Galaxy Watch 2 is supposed to be receiving a significant spec boost over the original Galaxy Watch. According to the same source that shared with the regulator list, Samsung’s brand new watch will encourage 8GB of onboard storage and will come in two distinct versions. This is double the recent Galaxy Watch offers, but only a quarter of those 32GB offered by the Apple Watch 5.

The battery size is shrinking according to SamMobile’s leaks – 247 mAh and 340 mAh in the 41mm and 45mm variations. However, as these are the same size batteries like those in the Galaxy Watch Active 2, Samsung has managed to keep battery life the same as before, if not a little better thanks to software improvements.

As for attributes, expect more details as we get nearer to the Galaxy Watch 2 launch date to leak out. But we’re pretty sure that the Galaxy Watch Active two’s blood pressure attribute — that just went live on that device — will also be encouraged by the Galaxy Watch 2. That feature allows users to allow the Samsung Health Monitor app to gauge blood pressure after they’ve calibrated their watch with a typical blood pressure monitor.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 (Galaxy Watch 3) prognosis

Contrary to the ramp-up to recent smartphone launches, we have seen relatively fewer leaks concerning the Samsung Galaxy Watch 2. Whether that means it is not coming as soon as Samsung or suggested is becoming better at keeping devices that are new under wraps is challenging to say.

We have been generally pleased with the Galaxy Watch Active line of the company, so assuming it brings physical fitness features, we could have an extremely capable wearable en route.