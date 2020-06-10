Samsung Galaxy Note20: leakster confirms Note 20 will have flat display

- Advertisement -

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 is going to have a flat display, says dependable leakster Ice Universe. Since the Galaxy Note5 has been the final in the show appropriate to use a screen that is flat, this will be a first in five years.

We might finally have a date to the next pair of Samsung flagship phones, the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Fold 2: the 2 handsets are rumored to be launch on Wednesday, August 5, based on multiple sources.

These sources are the often reliable Ice Universe on Weibo as well as Korean news website the Dong-A Ilbo, these rumors carry some significant weight — even if nothing is certain until it’s official (just in case you’re considering booking the day off work). The August 5 date wouldn’t be a huge surprise since August has previously been mentioned as the month when these devices would break cover.

All Notes following the Note5 have experienced displays. Soon after Galaxy S series also switched to all curved screens, something that has been previously reserved for its”border” models. Samsung has begun to reconsider this strategy recently, the Galaxy S10e and S10 Lite have flat screens, for example, as does the Note10 Lite.

Anyhow, what the cat left unspoken is the Galaxy Note20+ is going to have a curved screen. As we said, it is typically the”lite” versions of the premium series for a flat display. We saw only that in Note20 instances that leaked lately in addition to leaves of both devices. The Note 20 duo is going to likely be unveiled in early August and will be joined by the Galaxy Fold 2, which can be anticipated to grow several Note-like capabilities.