Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Release date, price, SoC, Display size and leaks

The Galaxy Note 20 is going to be one of the biggest phone launches to come in the rear half of 2020. But while we have heard many things about the specs and features of the phone is when there is a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and if there is, what will it have that makes it exceptional? Samsung surfaced the ‘Ultra’ suffix using all the Galaxy S20 Ultra before this season. It is a big step up in the Galaxy S20 Plus below it, raising the screen size and incorporating some much more sophisticated camera tech. It does not look like there’ll be as big a difference between it and the Note 20 Plus, it is a Note 20 Ultra.

SAMSUNG GALAXY NOTE 20 UITRA SPECS (PREDICTED)

Price: $1,200 – $1,400 Display: 6.87-inch AMOLED display (120Hz refresh rate) Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G: Yes RAM: 12GB Storage: 256GB/512GB Cameras: 108MP, 13MP, 12MP, laser autofocus Battery: 4,500 – 5,000 mAh Charging: 25W, 45W optional

In reality, Note 20 Plus and the Note 20 Ultra could be the same phone by two distinct names. Note 20 UItra prices and release date we’d expect the same thing to occur this year since Samsung reveals a Galaxy Note phone every August. One leak puts the show date as August 5, in an online-only event that will promote the Galaxy Twist 2, Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 also. While we do not know any details for the Note 20 series’ pricing, we envision an Ultra version would probably cost somewhere in the $1,200 – $1,400 range, just with the standard Note 20 costing around $1,000 as a slightly cheaper model.

Note 20 UItra dimensions and display size

The Note 20 Ultra will likely be the most significant Note 20 accessible, which would imply it might have a 6.9-inch display like the S20 Ultra, except with sharper corners to help differentiate it from Samsung’s other flagship line. The display will have a 120Hz refresh rate such as the Galaxy S20 series and also be capable of QHD resolution. Interestingly, the phone may introduce LTPO. This allows for the mobile to alter its refresh rate to any frequency between 1Hz and 120Hz, rather than the present system, which uses 90Hz 60Hz and 120Hz presets. Transforming the frequency on the fly would mean increased power efficiency, which should translate to more battery life.

Galaxy Note 20 UItra colors

We’ve got no specific details regarding the Note 20 Ultra’s colors. Nevertheless, previous leaks about Note 20’s colors tell us that we could anticipate grey, copper, black or green. they’ll also be less prone to fingerprint smudges, although Every one these options seem a whole lot less striking than the Aura Glow and color options from last year.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra cameras

The best information we have on the Note 20 Ultra’s cameras is based on what is rumored to be on the Note 20 Plus. Ice Universe on Weibo has revealed the cameras for that which they assert are the Plus version, which consists of a 108MP main camera (as seen on the Galaxy S20 Ultra), a 13MP megapixel camera using a periscope lens for an optical zoom of unknown magnification, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a laser autofocus detector to assist the other three. Given that the 108MP camera is about the S20 Ultra, it would make sense if it also looked on the Ultra version of the Note 20.

However, if Ice Universe is in stating these specs relate to the Note 20 Plus right, then maybe we can anticipate various upgrades like a larger telephoto detector, to the Ultra.

Note 20 Ultra processors

The Galaxy Note collection uses the exact same chipset as the Galaxy S series phone that came as a guideline, and the leaks appear to confirm this. All versions of the Note 20 should use a Snapdragon 865 chip, which isn’t merely the most powerful chip you can now find within an Android but also gives them 5G connectivity.

There are rumors that Qualcomm is working on a Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, which could offer a higher summit clock rate in the Note 20 Ultra to provide it the range-topping power it deserves. And Samsung could decide to reserve this processor just for its Ultra. There are a number of caveats to this. In international markets excluding the US, Note 20 may utilize Samsung Exynos 990 chipset, which should provide lots of electricity and the same 5G ability.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra battery and charging

We are aware that there will be 4,500 and 4,000 mAh batteries in Note 20 and Note 20 Plus, according to escapes. Then it might have the exact same 5,000 mAh battery found from the S20 Ultra if the Note 20 Ultra is a model. If the Note 20 Plus and Notice 20 Ultra are really the phones or the Note 20 Ultra may have a 4,500 mAh pack.

As for charging, it’s pretty much a given that you’ll receive at least 25W fast charging in the Note 20 Ultra. But if you get a charging cube, since Samsung does provide 45W about the S20 Ultra, it might make sense for this to be the same with the Note 20 Ultra. If Samsung were feeling especially generous, it may even incorporate the 45W charger in the box by default.

Will there be a Galaxy Notice 20 Ultra?

This is a question to answer right now because there has been a recent shift in the consensus of leaders and industry analysts. In essence, there are two lines of thinking today that news is spreading of the existence of a Note 20 Ultra version – the Ultra will replace the Note 20 Plus at a two-model series (another being the simple Note 20), or it will be a higher-specced variant of the Note 20 Plus we have already seen, creating a three-tier series as we saw with the S20.

Ross Young, a display analyst, claimed at a tweet there wouldn’t be a judgment 20 Ultra, and that the Galaxy Twist two would behave as the alternative for clients who actually wanted to splurge on a new flagship phone. However, this claim was challenged by more recent rumors. MySmartPrice has spotted a reference to the Note 20 Ultra inside the filings using the Bluetooth SIG, the maker group that makes sure apparatus comply with the worldwide Bluetooth standards.

These filings contain a separate listing for the Note 20 Plus, which means we could end up viewing a Note 20 array with three models. Adding weight to this is dependable leaker Ice Universe, who has been referring to this Note 20 Ultra at a recent article made on Chinese social media Weibo. This post describes two Notice 20 models, rather than the three MySmartPrice’s findings point to. Arguably Samsung provided an’Ultra’ variant of the Galaxy Note 10 last year using the Notice 10 Plus 5G. At this time we think that a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is arriving but our money is on two versions for Samsung’s Notice 20 lineup and not three.