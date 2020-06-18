Samsung Galaxy Note 20: might come with 60Hz full-hd flat display, wide frames

- Advertisement -

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is believed to start in August the South Korean technology giant is to confirm that this development. The series has been part of the rumor mill for quite some time, and the latest flow suggests that the vanilla Galaxy Note 20 will comprise a”flat screen” with full-HD resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate.

The evolution comes days after another tipster signaled the color options for Galaxy Note 20 series. Previous reports have indicated that Samsung may unveil the next-generation Galaxy Fold 2 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G. According to the tipster who goes by the name Ice Universe, the Galaxy Note 20 will probably be arriving using a level display and”wide frame”. It means the telephone’s screen will have bezels.

Many high-end Samsung mobiles over the years have been utilizing curved display. The vanilla Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is said to come with refresh rate display. Notably, the identical tipster in February suggested that the Galaxy Note 20 will utilize”a more fine-tuned 120Hz refresh rate technology”It was recently suggested that the Galaxy Note 20 series will come in Black, Copper, White/Grey, and Mint Green color choices.

All 3 models are expected to observe differences in cameras and battery life. Moreover, a report had promised that the Galaxy Note 20 series along with also the next-generation Samsung Galaxy Fold two can launch on August 5 via an internet event. Rumors hint the 5G version Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will launch around the exact same time.