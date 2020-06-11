Samsung Galaxy Note 20 latest Leaks: August launch date, photo leaks, camera specs and more

- Advertisement -

Among the key pieces of information, we have been waiting for is precisely when Samsung plans to reveal the Galaxy Note 20, the presumed name of Samsung’s next flagship phone. The most recent speculation marks Aug 5 for the unveiling and possibly Aug 20 for the sale date. If true, Samsung would introduce the Galaxy Note 20, alongside the rumored Galaxy fold 2 along with a 5G version of the Galaxy Z Flip, against the backdrop of a “worsening” pandemic, global unrest and a troubled world economy.

Examples of the deadly coronavirus are rising worldwide, experts say, together with all the Korea Herald reporting a spike of new cases appearing in Samsung’s home base of South Korea this past week. Meanwhile, Black Lives Matter protestors around the world have rallied to show against racism and police brutality. And the entire world market is in”the most severe recession in almost a century,” stated the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

In this uncertain climate, speculation nevertheless indicates that Samsung will go through using an unveiling, although the company declined to comment on the rumor. What’s less certain is how the Galaxy Note 20 will be received — both as a more higher-priced phone in those rocky times and as a device. The Note line is well established as Samsung’s brand for power users, but the truth of this situation is that telephone sales are in decline as a consequence of COVID-19, although the severity of the global downturn continues to rise. There is some indication that Samsung could soften prices, or vary them, but more about that at the pricing section down under.

New phones: Note 20 Plus and Note 20. What about a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra?

Last year, Samsung resisted the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus. It would be odd to not see two Notes that are brand new this year. Rumors that are numerous support that the expectation of a Note 20 and Note 20 Plus. What is not certain is if there’ll be a Note 20 Ultra in the future also, to mirror the Galaxy S20 Ultra. While others back away, some rumors promote it. As an example, an unknown device some belief will start together with the Galaxy Note 20 phones could truly be the Galaxy Fold 2.

If a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is, it’d be a whopper, with a screen over 7 inches at the diagonal. Here are some potential Note 20 screen dimensions, with particulars from Pigtou and Phone Arena, citing additional tweets out of Young which are no longer accessible.

Galaxy Note 20: 6.4 to 6.7 inches (From Young: 6.42 inches tall, 2,345×1,084-pixel resolution)

Galaxy Note 20 Plus: 6.9 inches (Out Of Pigtou: 165 millimeters tall, 77.2mm wide and 7.6mm thick)

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Over 7 inches

Last year’s phone was the Galaxy Note 10. Why is this the Note 20?

Precedent is as good a reason as any to assume that the Note 20 is what Samsung’s calling this phone — just look at the Galaxy S20 line. That said, the precedent would also suggest we’d see the Galaxy S11 and Note 11. Samsung shook up its naming convention to align with the year. By that token, we could expect the Galaxy S21 and Note 21 in 2021.

It could look just like the Galaxy S20, only squarer and with a stylus

The suggestion that the Note 20 could look a lot like the Galaxy S20 — but with squared-off edges and the S Pen stylus — pops up again and again and echoes Samsung’s pattern for several cycles. Here’s why. The Note series builds off the Galaxy S. If the S20 Ultra has four rear cameras, the fanciest Note 20 will match it or top it.

At times, Samsung has used the Note to introduce an even higher-shelf hardware or software feature, which helps differentiate it from the “more approachable” Galaxy S and also helps justify the new Note’s higher price.

Ultrafast 120Hz Display could save battery than the S20 Ultra

In the event the high-end Galaxy S20 phones got a 120Hz screen, it is a smart bet that the Note 20 phones will get it, also. Phones with screen refresh rates that are high are a tendency in the premium market. Any screen with a choice to refresh each pixel more often than the standard 60Hz (60 times per minute ) promises liquid-smooth scrolling and gameplay.

Image Credit: onlineleaks

Regular phone leaker Ice Universe indicates a more”fine-tuned” version of this feature. Danish blog Galaxy Club goes somewhat deeper, indicating that the upgrade will use 15% to 20 percent less energy than the Galaxy S20 Ultra, a telephone whose inspection unit guzzled battery in 120Hz mode rather than sipped it. Here is more info regarding the battery-saving 120Hz screen technology, called LTPO.

5G Galaxy Note 20 is a given

We need a rumor to sense sure 5G speeds will be supported by the Galaxy Note 20 line. The Galaxy S20 telephones do, with a caveat. There are a number of variants. It may be that some carriers in some regions will sell a 4G LTE version of the normal Galaxy Note 20, such as if the carrier favors a 4G variant for its portfolio, or even if the area is still building its 5G networks out. Globally, we strongly suspect these will probably be known and marketed as 5G apparatus.

Note 20 cameras: 100x”space” zoom or no?

We return to one camera specs. Will the Galaxy Notice 20 series have 100x zoom or not? The response to this question has an edge to it. Samsung declared the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s 100x AI-assisted zoom named an exceptional asset one of the range, Space Zoom, and among those attributes intended to justify the stratospheric price of the phone.

If Samsung does not include Space Zoom, as Twitter leakers Ice Universe and Sleepy Kuma seem to suggest (through the Korea Joongang Daily), it could be read as a rare admission of defeat on Samsung’s conclusion that its marquee feature did not hit the proper notes. It must be noted that lots of the rumor-fueled image render and assumed leaks of case layouts show square cutouts for big camera bumps similar to people on the Galaxy S20 range.

Galaxy Note 20: 12-megapixel wide-angle (main), 64-megapixel telephoto, 12-megapixel ultrawide-angle

Galaxy Note 20 Plus: 108-megapixel (main), 12-megapixel telephoto, 12-megapixel ultrawide-angle. 50x zoom. Laser attention could help fine-tune focus in close-up shots (a problem for your Galaxy S20 telephones ).

What about the front-facing camera?

A hot rumor is going around the Galaxy Note 20 could utilize Samsung’s first-ever camera which sits under the screen. If accurate, it usually means that the detector wouldn’t be visible most of the time. It may be that you will only”see” the sensor when using a program that works with the camera, as an example, to indicate where to look when you’re carrying a selfie or video chatting.

Galaxy Note storage size, 20’s battery, processor, RAM

We’ve compiled some possible specs based on several different rumors, such as from ZDNet Korea, Phone Arena, and Galaxy Club.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, Samsung Exynos 990 or Exynos 992

Internal storage: 128GB or 256GB

RAM: 8GB, 12GB, 16GB

Battery: Note 20: 4,000mAh. Note 20 Plus: 4,500mAh

Android 10 for now, Android 11 to follow

We do require a rumor to know the Galaxy Note 20 will include Android 10, to begin with and upgrade to Android 11. That is because Android is not ready for prime time and 11 is currently in beta.

Furthermore, Google postponed its virtual occasion for June 3 in reaction to the protests that started sweeping the US on May 26. The software giant intended to make Android 11 beta as it is now — before releasing the software upgrade a step. It’s completely possible that Android 11 will be largely prepared or prepared for carriers, but Samsung, which employs an intricate software layer within the Android base, generally needs more time to test and launch new Android variants.

Price much can the Galaxy Note 20 phones cost?

Note telephones are not suitable for the budget buyer. Or at least that’s the way the lineup was since its early days. I would anticipate Note 20 and Note 20 Plus to largely follow last year’s pricing structure.

Galaxy Note 10 Galaxy Note 10 Plus Price off-contract (USD) $949 $1,099 Price (GBP) £899 £999 Price (AUD) AU$1,499 AU$1,699

Two things more approachable changed to make the series more affordable and, Samsung surely expects, too. The first thing happened was that the normal Note 10 started at a more approachable $950down in the $1,000 starting price of this Note 9. (Meanwhile, the Note 10 Plus debuted at $1,100.) Samsung did not give 10 to the Note as many extras as the Plus, but the sub-costs made it a value that is better overall. Samsung’s second choice was to announce the Galaxy Note 10 Lite in January.

Never intended for the US market, the phone still struck me as important, indicating that Samsung might be willing to alter one or two” rules” At the moment, I stated, “Samsung’s impulse to make a’Lite’ Note entirely reverses everything the Note has come to stand for as the brand’s best of the best. In making a cheaper, more basic Note, Samsung is also democratizing the Note’s most distinct and enduring characteristic: the digital stylus.”Does that imply Samsung will surprise us with a Galaxy Note 20 Lite? Probably not in this function. However, it does mean there is an opportunity the Note 20 that is normal could cost right around $950. With the addition of 5G, which will drive up prices, Note 20’s final cost remains unclear.