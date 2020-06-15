Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G colors revealed in latest leaks

- Advertisement -

Samsung’s following hardware launching event — rumored to be happening on August 5 — is shaping up to be quite significant. We’re expecting three handsets to be introduced, and various other goodies, and we got information about a few of the phones’ colors. In accordance with the usually reliable tipster Ishan Agarwal on Twitter, the Galaxy Note 20 5G cellphone is coming in grey, yellowish and green colors, while the more expensive Plus or Ultra model will be available in black, white and copper.

It’s true: Black, Grey & Copper colour options for the #Samsung #GalaxyZFlip 5G. Note20 5G: Grey, Green & Copper Note20+ / Ultra 5G: Copper, White & Black Note: There may be more colour options but these, I can confirm. #GalaxyNote20 #GalaxyNote20Series #GalaxyNote20Plus https://t.co/R1BvAhlkRo — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) June 13, 2020

Does this match with rumors we heard back in May, the leaks have been supported with another well-respected leaker, John Prosser — he says that the green colour will actually be mint green, however, that the information is otherwise all right. We’re also expecting a new version of Samsung’s reverse osmosis, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, to look at the August event.

According to Agarwal, though Prosser only mentions copper and black, this will come in colors. The first Galaxy Z Flip comes in purple or black. That selection ought to be wide enough to offer something for everybody, and we are anticipating the unveiling. We have seen leaked leaves of both Galaxy Note 20 versions that are in the pipeline, and there is talk that a periscope camera is going to be on board to ensure high-quality zooming.

In terms of the newest variant of the Galaxy Z Flip, with 5G on board, it sounds as though the Snapdragon 865 chipset will probably be inside, which is a small step up from the first. An upgraded triple-lens rear camera can be being talked about.

Along with this Note 20 and Galaxy Z Flip handsets, there have been many predictions that Samsung is also going to flaunt the Galaxy Fold two if August 5 rolls about — that would be an updated version of the original Fold which was initially unveiled back in February 2019.