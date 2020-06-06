Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and Galaxy Note 20 tipped to launch on August 5

- Advertisement -

We might finally have a date to the next pair of Samsung flagship phones, the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Fold 2: the 2 handsets are rumored to be launch on Wednesday, August 5, based on multiple sources.

These sources are the often reliable Ice Universe on Weibo as well as Korean news website the Dong-A Ilbo, these rumors carry some significant weight — even if nothing is certain until it’s official (just in case you’re considering booking the day off work). The August 5 date wouldn’t be a huge surprise since August has previously been mentioned as the month when these devices would break cover.

It seems Samsung is eager to acquire everything unveiled as early in that month. With a global outbreak upon us, the launching event will, of course, be online-only, however, we’d expect it will be in a format where everyone can tune in, so you’re going to have the ability to observe the hardware to yourself as it’s shown off by Samsung.

What to expect

Interestingly, the Ice Universe also predicts that Samsung will reveal the Galaxy Tab S7 tablet, a 5G version of the Galaxy Z Flip, and also the Galaxy Watch 2 at the same time — so we are in line for a plethora of new apparatus. Recent leaks have suggested that the Galaxy Note 20 models won’t vary too much from the Galaxy S20 telephones that Samsung launched back in February, even though there might be a few tweaks to the configuration of the on-board cameras.

As for the Galaxy Fold 2, we’ve been hearing that it is going to come in at a less costly cost point than the initial Galaxy Fold. Rumors also suggest that Samsung won’t be including a stylus with the telephone when it finally breaks cover.

Whatever we’ve got in store — and whatever date these goods show up — it looks like being a month or two for Samsung, and we will of course bring you the latest rumors and escapes before the big show.