Samsung Galaxy A71 Review: ‘Masterpiece’ With 64MP Camera

Samsung Galaxy A71 comes with only one storage option. Its price is 32999 rupees.

New Delhi, blissful joy. Samsung has been known for its superior camera smartphones since the last decade. Whether Samsung’s premium Galaxy S series or Galaxy Note series, their cameras have always been liked by users. The company has also launched smartphones with better camera features in the mid-budget range while retaining its legacy. The Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71, launched this year of the Galaxy A series, have carried forward this legacy. Last year, the company launched its first smartphone Samsung Galaxy A70s with a 64MP camera. This year, the company has launched another 64MP camera smartphone, the Galaxy A71. Today we have brought a review of this smartphone.

Design and display

The look and design of the Galaxy A71 have been given like the Galaxy A51. Prism crush design is given in its back panel. The front panel has a centrally aligned punch-hole display panel. The phone uses a Super AMOLED + display, which offers rich brightness. It comes with a 6.7-inch full view display panel, due to which it has a better experience of content browsing. Despite having a display panel with a 60Hz refresh rate, it offers much better brightness. The resolution of its display is 1080 x 2400 pixels, which can support full HD plus content. The display has 16M color depth.

Volume rockers and power buttons are provided on the right side of the phone. At the same time, the triple card tray is provided on the left side, in which Dual 4G SIM card and MicroSD card can be inserted. The earpiece and proximity sensor has been given at the top of the phone. The 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type C charging port, mouthpiece, and speakers are given below. Due to the Infinity-O display panel, the phone gets full-view experience while browsing gaming and video content. Speaking of the overall design, the phone comes with a premium look and a better display. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 has been given for the protection of the display in the phone, while polycarbonate material has been used for the back panel and frame.

Performance

Samsung has used the Snapdragon 730 octa-core processor in its mid-range device. Because of which better gaming and multi-tasking experience are available and CPU speed is 2.2GHz. To give power to the phone, it has a battery of 4, 500mAh, which is charged with the help of a 25W fast charging feature. It takes 1 hour for the phone to be fully charged from 0. Once the phone is fully charged, it can be used throughout the day.

The Galaxy A71 comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but the good thing is that its external memory can be increased to 512GB via microSD card. Due to 8GB RAM support, there is no problem of lagging or hanging on the phone. It also helps in doing multi-tasking as well. The phone runs on the OneUI 2.0 operating system based on Android 10.

In terms of performance too, this smartphone proves to be an all-rounder. PUBG does not hang up even when playing high graphics games like Call of Duty. Having an AMOLED + display gives a better graphical experience in gaming. There are many pre-installed utility apps on the phone. Not only this, if you are already using an Android or iOS device, then this smartphone can easily transfer your data, apps, messages, call logs, and everything. For this, Samsung Switch has been given in it.

For music lovers, Dolby Atmos features in it. The quality of the phone’s speaker is also excellent. However, this feature can be used by users only with Bluetooth devices or wired audio devices. The phone supports dual 4G VoLTE connectivity. Features like Wi-Fi Calling have also been given in it. In terms of overall performance, this smartphone proves to be an all-rounder.

The camera

Now let’s talk about the most important camera features of this smartphone. It has a 64MP quad rear camera set-up. Apart from the 64MP primary camera in the phone, three other cameras of 12MP, 5MP, and 5MP have been given in it. The primary 64MP camera of the phone has an f / 1.7 aperture sensor. At the same time, the 12MP ultra-wide camera has a sensor with an f / 1.12 aperture. It has a field of view of 119 degrees. Along with this, it has a 5MP macro sensor, which has an aperture f / 2.4. Apart from this, the phone has a 5MP depth camera, which has an aperture f / 2.4. Video recording of 30fps can be done at 2160p from the phone.

There are many modes in the rear camera of the phone, including Live Focus Mode, Pro Mode, Panorama Mode, Macro Mode, Food Mode, Night Mode, Super Slow-Mo Video Mode, Slow-Mo Video Mode, and Hyperlapse Modes. The rear camera of the phone also supports features like Bixby Vision and AR Emoji. If you are a trained photographer, then you can do better photography in pro mode. The image of DSLR quality can be clicked in its camera. An improved feature has been provided in Live Focus Mode, in which you can edit the background after clicking a picture. You can also adjust the background lighting later. The phone’s super slow-mo video mode is great

Talking about the front camera, it has a 32MP front camera. Its selfie camera will not disappoint selfie enthusiasts. The selfie camera has an f / 2.0 aperture sensor. HD video can also be recorded with a selfie camera. Through this, you can do video calling or conferencing very well. In this, a 1080p video recording can be done at 30fps. Talking about the overall camera, its camera is quite good. Especially for those users who are looking for a smartphone with better camera features in a mid-price range. With this, videos of 4K quality of Ultra HD can be shot. It also supports digital zoom up to 8X. The thing that did not like in its camera is that the picture taken from it in low light starts to pixelate. In this case, you can take a picture using an LED flash.

Our decision

After reviewing the Galaxy A71 overall, you must also have wondered why we are calling it ‘Masterpiece’? That’s because, in the price range of Rs 32,999, you get a device that looks like a premium device in terms of look and design. The phone comes in three color options Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, and Prism Crush Silver. All three colors are quite luxurious and the shading that comes in it gives it a premium look. The phone has 8GB RAM support, which is perfect for multi-tasking. The best thing that I found in this smartphone is that its display is quite good. Crystal clear quality is found especially in consuming video content. The audio quality of the phone is superb. The phone’s battery also lasts comfortably throughout the day for an average user. Another thing that I did not like on the phone is that there are many pre-installed apps in it, which we do not need. Later we have to uninstall them.