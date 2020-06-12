Ruby Rose’s Character Will Not End In Batwoman, Makers Revealed

- Advertisement -

In the CW series ‘Batwoman‘, it was being said recently that Ruby Rose’s character Kate Kane will be scrapped in her new series. After this news, the fans who wanted this series were very disappointed. But now this news has been denied by the makers of the show.

Makers said Kate Kane’s character would not die in the new series. There is some misinformation about Kate Kane. He said that like the audience, the makers also love this character very much. Batwoman will never be killed; her absence will simply be a mystery. This will be no less than suspense for the audience.

Batwoman made history with its first season as it was the first scripted live-action TV series to lead a lesbian superhero. Ruby Rose announced that she had dropped out of the series. In 2019, he had a serious injury, after which he had to undergo surgery.